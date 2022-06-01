Bill 96 gains royal assent: Legault to watch French use at home to gauge success

Quebec’s controversial reform to the French Language charter achieved royal assent Wednesday, setting in motion several new regulations aimed at maintaining Quebec’s common language: French.

Bill 96 passed in the National Assembly on May 24. MNAs voted 78-29 in favour of the law, with opposition members from the Liberal Party and Parti Québécois voting against it.

The reform has implications for nearly every government sector.

Among those implications, English CEGEP students will take more classes in French, new immigrants will eventually need to speak French in government communications, and changes are coming to the system for deciding how many judges in Quebec must be bilingual.

Quebec’s brand new French-language ministry is charged with maintaining the status of French in the province. Its lead, newly appointed French Language Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, is in the process of forming a team.

Premier Francois Legault says he’ll be following statistics on the use of French in the years to come in order to gauge the success of the bill.

That analysis will be based on two metrics in particular: the use of French in the workplace, and the use of French at home.

The latter encouraged a barrage of questions from reporters during a scrum in Quebec City on Wednesday asking whether the premier intended to influence how Quebecers speak to each other in their own homes.

“We just want people to know how to speak French,” said Legault, who maintained he would just monitor the statistic.

However, he added, “if there isn’t anyone speaking the language at home … French will eventually disappear.”

“We want it to be the common language,” he continued. “That’s the language at home, it’s the language at work, [and] it’s the language in the public sector.”

