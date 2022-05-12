Bill 96 amendment for English CEGEP students passes in Quebec legislature
The Quebec legislature has passed an amendment to Bill 96, easing the rules slightly for English-speaking CEGEP students.
Under the amendment, which the ruling CAQ party said it would support two weeks ago, English students wouldn't be forced to take three of their core CEGEP courses -- courses needed in their chosen field of study -- in French.
Instead, they have the option of taking three extra French-language courses focused on learning the language. It will still mean 45 hours of education in French per course, or 135 total hours.
The CAQ, Liberals and Quebec Solidaire all voted in favour, with the Parti Quebecois members all abstaining.
Other proposed Bill 96 rules affecting CEGEPs, including the enrolment caps for English-language colleges, do not change under this amendment, and many English CEGEPs say these other changes will have a far bigger effect in the coming years, permanently limiting their growth.
Students at Montreal's English CEGEPS held protests last week over the bill and the remaining changes that affect them.
Another, wider, public protest is planned for this weekend over the bill, which would affect nearly all sectors of society and public services, including the justice system and health care.
FULL PASSAGE OF BILL 96 VERY CLOSE
All the other Bill 96 amendments also came up for a rapid-fire vote on Thursday morning -- the last step before the bill as a whole is voted on.
The vote counts on those amendments, and what they entail, will be covered throughout the day on Thursday as media have time to sift through the results.
As for the timing of the final vote, it's unclear. Next week the National Assembly won't be sitting, and when it resumes it will have three weeks left in the session. It's a tight timeline, but with the CAQ holding a majority, and with Bill 96 a centrepiece of their platform, it's almost certain to pass.
The CEGEP amendment comes with an odd political back story that has the Liberals on the defensive.
At first, the Liberals -- traditionally the party that wins most English-speakers' votes in Quebec -- suggested the idea of having English CEGEP students take three core classes in French.
That amendment was adopted in committee, but a public outcry resulted, prompting the Liberals to rethink the idea.
They tried to take it back, but were defeated in a vote. Then, after a few weeks of "reflection," as he said, language minister Simon Jolin-Barrette said he had changed his mind and that he would introduce his own amendment to soften the rule.
He changed the new requirement to three French-language classes instead of three core classes in French.
"I don't think the government has been listening, to tell you the truth, on this topic and on many other topics as well," said Liberal leader Dominique Anglade on Thursday.
"We have to make our voices heard -- we have this responsibility."
This is a developing story that will be updated.
