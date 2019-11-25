MONTREAL -- Ontario legislators on Monday passed a motion urging Premier Doug Ford ask Quebec to repeal Bill 21.

The motion was a stronger condemnation of Bill 21 than one passed earlier this month, which affirmed Ontario's commitment to diversity in response to the controversial law. Monday's motion called on Ford to ask Quebec Premier Francois Legault to immediately repeal the law, according to Ontario media reports.

New-Democrat leader Andrea Horwath introduced the non-binding motion condemning the legislation. She said Bill 21 was discriminatory, and undermined religious and cultural freedom, according to a report in the Toronto Star.

Bill 21 outlaws the wearing of religious symbols, including hijabs, turbans and kippahs by public servants in "positions of power." Teachers, judges and police officers are among those barred from wearing them.

According to media reports, Ford was not present for the vote, but members of his Progressive Conservative party voted in favour of the motion. He meets with Quebec Premier Francois Legault later this week.