MONTREAL
Montreal

    • BEI issued biased press release, rules Quebec Court of Appeal

    Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, September 16, 2019. The sons of both parents were killed during separate police interventions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson Cesur Celik, father of Koray Kevin Celik, delivers a statement as Tracy Wing, mother of Riley Fairholm looks on during a news conference in Montreal on Monday, September 16, 2019. The sons of both parents were killed during separate police interventions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

    Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes (BEI) issued a biased press release about a man who was killed by police officers in 2017.

    Koray Kevin Celik's family sued the BEI, Quebec's police watchdog, arguing that a press release describing the outcome of its investigation was inaccurate and contained only the police's version of events.

    A provincial court judge sided with the family in a 2021 decision and awarded Celik's parents and brothers $30,000 in damages.

    The provincial government appealed the decision, arguing that the BEI had done nothing wrong and, even if it had, did not harm the family's dignity.

    Court of Appeal Judge Simon Ruel concluded that although the trial judge had made some errors in his decision, his conclusions were valid.

    Celik, 28, died after police were called to the family home in Montreal's west end by his parents, who feared he was drinking and driving.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 1, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    • Shining a light in dark places: A New Year's message from our newsroom

      With the world’s biggest internet companies taking a large piece of the Canadian advertising market over the past several years, the financial pressure on local newsrooms – which keep the lights on by selling commercials – has never been greater. And that’s a shame, because local news at its best is the place where people can stay informed about what’s happening in their communities.

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News