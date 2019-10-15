BEI investigates crash after police intervention in Sainte-Catherine
Staff, La Presse Canadienne
Published Tuesday, October 15, 2019 10:42AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 15, 2019 11:11AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec's bureau of independent investigations is investigating an incident in which a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after colliding into a building during an intervention involving Roussillon regional police.
According to the bureau, police offers attempted to pull over the woman, who they say had been driving erratically shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.
As one of the officers walked toward the vehicle, the woman allegedly drove off. Her vehicle then collided with another car before crashing into a building.
Police found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital; investigators do not fear for her life.
The BEI is called in to investigate cases in which a civilian is injured or killed following an interaction with police.
This report by La Presse Canadienne was first published Oct. 15, 2019.
