

Staff, La Presse Canadienne





MONTREAL -- Quebec's bureau of independent investigations is investigating an incident in which a 30-year-old woman was seriously injured after colliding into a building during an intervention involving Roussillon regional police.

According to the bureau, police offers attempted to pull over the woman, who they say had been driving erratically shortly before 7 p.m. Monday.

As one of the officers walked toward the vehicle, the woman allegedly drove off. Her vehicle then collided with another car before crashing into a building.

Police found the woman unconscious in her vehicle. She was taken to a hospital; investigators do not fear for her life.

The BEI is called in to investigate cases in which a civilian is injured or killed following an interaction with police.