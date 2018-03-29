

CTV Montreal





Quebec’s independent bureau of investigations (BEI) is looking into the death of a 36-year-old man in Laval.

He died during an intervention with Laval police.

Preliminary reports from the BEI suggest the man died while police were conducting a search in the building in a drug investigation.

Police raided an apartment on the 7th floor of the building. The man in the apartment apparently rushed to the balcony to throw an object over it.

He then tried to jump to another balcony on the same floor, but missed. He was declared dead shortly after.

Ten BEI investigators are looking into that information to ensure it is accurate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the BEI