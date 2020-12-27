MONTREAL -- Lace up your skates, but don't drop any pucks on the outdoor skating rinks in Beaconsfield and Kirkland.

The two towns on Montreal's West Island announced that skating rinks are open, but no hockey games would be permitted.

"Only public skating is permitted on Beaconsfield outdoor rinks," a City of Beaconsfield Facebook post reads. "Due to numerous complaints from citizens and the risk to public health, the City, unfortunately, has no other choice but to ban hockey on outdoor rinks."

The Town of Kirkland similarly posted a notice announcing that certain outdoor rinks would open but with "no hockey games or organized activity allowed.

In Beaconsfield, the city said that many hockey players "have shown a lack of good citizenship and have not followed the health and usage rules of the rinks which are clearly posted on-site, despite repeated notices and interventions."

Quebec rules for outdoor rinks limits 25 skaters per ice surface and just eight hockey players.