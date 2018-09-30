

CTV Montreal





The weather is getting colder, but as of Monday cozying up to a warm fire won't be possible for some Montreal residents.

That's when a new bylaw takes effect banning most fireplaces and wood stoves.

Fireplaces and wood stoves will have to meet strict pollution standards, emitting no more than 2.5 grams per hour of fine particles.

Every home with a functioning fireplace must register it with the city, and even the use of clean burning wood stoves will be restricted if there’s a smog warning in effect.

The new rules have been good for business for Poeles et Foyers Rosemont. Owner Normand Hamel says he’s had a spike in sales and hasn’t seen business like this in decades.

“It's the first time since the energy crisis or the ice storm that we got 25 years ago that we're busy like that,” Hamel said.

Hamel says a lot of new business comes from making homeowners needing to make expensive changes to existing fireplaces.

“We are at the third week of September and we are booked until December,” he said.

The city of Montreal says burning wood causing 40 percent of fine particle emissions in the city, something Montreal Public Health says can lead to serious health problems.

“Fine particles are known by the World Health Organization to cause lung cancer,” said Karine Price of Montreal Public Health.

Price says fine particles also cause smog and she expects those suffering from cardiac or respiratory diseases such as asthma to see the most benefit from the new bylaw.

Those who don't comply with the new rules will face hefty fines that run between $100 and $500 for a first offence.

Businesses that use wood ovens are exempt from the bylaw.