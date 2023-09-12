Back to work in Quebec City: the CAQ aims to pass major bills

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, enters the Salon Bleu before question period, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. For the third time since taking power in October 2018, the Legault government will use closure to push a law through the National Assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, enters the Salon Bleu before question period, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the legislature in Quebec City. For the third time since taking power in October 2018, the Legault government will use closure to push a law through the National Assembly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News