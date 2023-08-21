Back-to-back shooting, stabbings leave 1 dead and 2 injured overnight: Montreal police

Police are investigating a shooting and two stabbings early Monday morning in northeast Montreal that left one dead and two injured.

Officers were first called to 25th and 46th Streets in the Saint-Michel district around 12:10 a.m. after shots were reported in the area.

Upon arrival, they found a 25-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A security perimeter was set up while forensic identification technicians and the canine squad combed the scene.

Police have yet to narrow down a suspect or make any arrests in this case.

About an hour later, around 1:10 a.m., police were called to an apartment in a residential building on Marie-Victorin Street near Langelier Boulevard in Montreal North. Officers found a 52-year-old man with stab wounds who was conscious when taken to hospital.

A little later, a 34-year-man, also with stab wounds, presented himself to police at the same apartment where they were investigating.

Police say it's unclear whether his stabbing is linked to that of the 52-year-old man's.

No arrests have been made in either stabbing.

With files from The Canadian Press.