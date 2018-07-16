

History and aviation buffs might want to head to Saint-Hubert this week, where they’ll find a B-29 Superfortress World War II Bomber just landed at the airport.

But there’s more to the vessel than meets the eye – it’s actually part of a ‘flying museum.’

The Commemorative Air Force brings WWII airplanes on tours all over North America, making them the largest flying museum fleet in the world.

The “Fifi” is one of only two B-29 bombers left that can still actually fly. It was first flown in 1942, and brought in to replace its counterparts, the B-17 and B-24, because of its greater range and ability to carry larger bombing loads.

It also flew missions over Japan that contributed to the end of WWII.

Afterwards, it was used in the Korean War before being purchased in the 70’s by the Commemorative Air Force.

They started restoring the plane after purchase, eventually taking it on 30 flying tours per year as a piece of ‘living history.’

The plane has made two brief visits to Canada before, but this is the first time it’s landed in Canada for a tour.

From Wednesday through Sunday, the plane will be left at the St-Hubert airport for spectators to see and interact with. They’ll even have the opportunity to go into the cockpit.

“I first climbed on this airplane when I was 12, a long time ago. Fifty years,” said unit leader Neils Agather.

Agather’s father restored the plane and named it Fifi for his mother.

“In 1960, there were very few. Even today, if you wanted to see a B-29, 35,000 were made and there's only a half dozen, six or eight, out there that you can physically go look at,” said Agather.

Today, Fifi is flown entirely by volunteers. The plane burns more than 400 gallons of fuel per hour – and costs a whopping $10,000 per hour to fly.

Pilot Bill Goeken has been flying Fifi for more than 20 years, piloting it eight to ten times a year.

“I always feel honoured every time I come out to fly. I don't ever take it for granted,” said Goeken. “This airplane was literally Star Wars, Star Trek, at the time. In 1942, when it first flew, it was so beyond anything that existed. It was a huge accomplishment for Boeing and thus American industry.”

The plane can carry bombs weighing as much a 9,000 kgs; a B-29 dropped atomic bombs over Japan, effectively putting an end to WWII.

“To me this is not a war machine, to me this is something you show to say this is an experience in our history we don't want to repeat,” said said Goeken. “If we fail to remember history, we're doomed to repeat it. And this history of World War II is something we don't want to repeat. We've not done a good job of remembering history ever. And we're not doing a good job now of remembering history.”

Tour leader Don Boccaccio said people of all ages visit the plane, including veterans and their families.

“The amount of emotions we will see this week here, from family members. You'll see people crying, hugging it, it's just amazing,” he said.

If you have between $700 and $1700, you can purchase a seat and actually fly on the plane. The proceeds go toward keeping Fifi in the air.

For $12, airplane enthusiasts can purchase a general-admission ticket to see the plane up close. The aircraft will be staged at the FBO H-18, 6575 de la Savane Rd. in Saint-Hubert.

Admission is free for children under 10.



