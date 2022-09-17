ATV driver in hospital after crashing in Outaouais
A person riding alone on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was transported to hospital in critical condition after veering off the road and crashing Friday evening in Lac-Sainte-Marie, in the Outaouais region.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Lac-Sainte-Marie Rd. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and ended up in a ditch.
The man, whose age is unknown at this time, was transported to a hospital and SQ spokesperson Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville said late Friday evening that his condition was still unstable.
On Saturday morning, police said his condition had stabilized, but he remains in hospital.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published in Frenc hon Sept. 17, 2022.
With reporting from CTV News Montreal.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands wait in cold to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Thousands of people spent London's coldest night in months huddled in line to view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, and authorities warned Saturday that arriving mourners face a 16-hour wait.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen Elizabeth's lying-in-state in London
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket ahead of a meeting with King Charles III in London.
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted both on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops waging a counteroffensive pushed Saturday to advance farther into the country's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
NDP won't bend any further on federal dental-care plan, Singh warns
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party was willing to be flexible on the first phase of the Liberal government's dental-care plan, but in future the New Democrats will bend no further.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
Queen's death creates frenzy for royal merchandise in Canada and abroad
The booming demand to own items related to Queen Elizabeth II offers a glimpse into a royal memorabilia industry that has surged in the wake of the monarch's death and is growing stronger as the globe continues with its 10 days of mourning leading up to her Monday funeral.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Toronto
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
-
Woman dead after being pulled from water at Toronto park
Emergency crews are performing life-saving measures on a person who was pulled from Lake Ontario at an Etobicoke park Saturday morning.
-
Here are 5 hidden gems that flew under the radar at TIFF
Here's a look at five titles that flew under the radar at TIFF, but should land a spot on your must-see list as they're released in the coming months:
Atlantic
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
N.B. man who held woman captive for almost a month in 2010 released on parole
A New Brunswick man who held a woman captive for almost a month in a rooming house in Moncton in 2010 has had special conditions imposed on his statutory release from prison.
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
London
-
Fatal collision near Listowel, Ont.
A section of Perth Line 86 has reopened after a fatal crash early Friday evening.
-
Foggy start to day across southern Ontario
Several fog advisories are in effect around the region Saturday morning. London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton are all under the advisory.
-
London police seek $4 million hiring blitz in 2023 as 9-1-1 calls climb
The London Police Service is asking city hall to hire two dozen new officers and support staff next year. In a new report to the London Police Services Board, $3.96 million is sought from city hall for an additional 20 officers and four civilian positions.
Northern Ontario
-
Morning house fire in Estaire
Greater Sudbury police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire in Estaire in the south end of Greater Sudbury.
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
Sudbury Wolves unveil new digital video board
There's a new state-of-the-art video board at the Sudbury Arena for Wolves fans to enjoy once the season resumes. The organization says this is top of the line when it comes to video boards in the Canadian Hockey League. But it was a message from the team's owner that had some wondering what his future intentions might be.
Calgary
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
-
Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions
Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town.
-
Premier Kenney in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney was part of the hours-long queue in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II on Friday. Kenney tweeted he made the trip out of pocket to honour the Queen on behalf of Alberta.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
'Panic was going through my mind': Shooting rattles Kitchener neighborhood
Residents of a Kitchener neighbourhood say they’re on edge after gunfire rang out near their homes Thursday night.
Vancouver
-
B.C. government says school support staff across the province reach tentative deal
A tentative framework agreement has been reached for 40,000 unionized elementary and secondary support staff in British Columbia.
-
Vancouver Whitecaps searching for first win over Seattle Sounders in five years
For the second year in a row, the Vancouver Whitecaps need a big result against their regional rivals in order to preserve their faint playoff hopes.
-
98-year-old B.C. competitive swimmer strives to inspire after surviving war and losing love
Betty Brussel would never have imagined that — at 98 years old — people would ask to pose with her poolside.
Edmonton
-
Video shows Edmonton police officer pushing woman to the ground
A video shows a police officer shoving a woman to the ground, but Edmonton police say there are no grounds for an investigation.
-
Gun threat part of mounting violent harassment facing Pride Corner on Whyte: organizers
Pride Corner on Edmonton's Whyte Avenue is seeing an uptick in aggressive and hateful harassment, including a recent gun threat, organizers say.
-
Former Alberta Human Rights Commission chief to sue province over dismissal
Alberta's former Human Rights Commission chief will be taking legal action for what his lawyer says was an "unjust" termination.
Windsor
-
Crews respond to Fontainebleu fire Saturday morning
An investigator has been called in for a fire in the 2900 block of Grandview Street near Rivard Avenue.
-
Foggy start to the day in Windsor-Essex
A foggy start to the morning in Windsor-Essex but an advisory from Environment Canada has been lifted.
-
Windsor dog owner sees light at the end of the tunnel after legal battle
Separated from his black Newfoundland dog going on four years now, Greg Marentette is feeling better about his chance of being reunited with Lemmy.
Regina
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
-
DNA experts take the stand in Dillon Whitehawk trial
The trial of Dylan Whitehawk for the murder of Keesha Bitternose continued Friday, with the Crown calling two DNA analysis experts to the stand.
Ottawa
-
Fatal stabbing at Ottawa's St. Laurent Centre
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Ottawa renters see double-digit increase in rent rates, report says
The average cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Ottawa increased 13.9 per cent in August from August 2021 to $1,820 a month, according to Rentals.ca.
-
Ottawa police search for missing 12-year-old girl
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen in the Blackburn Hamlet area.
Saskatoon
-
'We cannot continue to skate by': Sask. nurses' union head says long ER waits are making patient outcomes worse
According to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, emergency rooms in Saskatoon are under intense strain, leading to the deteriorating health of patients waiting for transfers to different facilities.
-
Police await toxicology results in Sask. stabbing suspect's death
Investigators are awaiting toxicology results for a mass stabbing suspect who died in police custody.
-
Saskatoon man found guilty in 68-year-old's murder
A Saskatoon man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of a 68-year-old man.