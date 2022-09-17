ATV driver in hospital after crashing in Outaouais

A person riding alone on an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) was transported to hospital in critical condition after veering off the road and crashing Friday evening in Lac-Sainte-Marie, in the Outaouais region.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. on Lac-Sainte-Marie Rd. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the driver lost control of his vehicle for an unknown reason and ended up in a ditch.

The man, whose age is unknown at this time, was transported to a hospital and SQ spokesperson Sergeant Béatrice Dorsainville said late Friday evening that his condition was still unstable.

On Saturday morning, police said his condition had stabilized, but he remains in hospital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in Frenc hon Sept. 17, 2022.