MONTREAL -- In his ongoing sexual assault trial, Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon told a very different story than that of the complainant, who accused him of forcing himself on her in 1980.

The complainant, who cannot be named, testified on Tuesday that Rozon had assaulted her after she refused to have sexual relations with him.

Rozon testified that he assumed the alleged victim, then a 20-year-old student, was attracted to him. He says they went to her friend's home in Saint-Sauveur after spending the night out at a disco.

`"I slipped my hand under her skirt, but she froze. And said no. So I stopped," said Rozon. He confirmed the two went to bed in different rooms, but their stories diverge from there.

"When I woke up, she was straddling me, making love to me,” he said. “It was strange, I wondered why she changed her mind during the night."

Rozon testified that he later drove the woman home, but he couldn't recall their conversation.

He says he assumed they kissed, and that was it.

Under cross-examination, the prosecutor questioned how he could recall such minute details but was vague about everything else that year.

Yesterday, the alleged victim testified that she woke up in the middle of the night to Rozon straddling her, "determined," after she physically fought him off earlier in the day when he made advances.

The trial continues for the rest of the week.

--With files from The Canadian Press.