Arsonist strikes Laval garage
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 7:35AM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 14, 2019 7:43AM EST
An arsonist caused substantial damage to a garage in Laval early Monday morning.
Flames broke out at Reparation Sept Etoiles, on Station St. near Laurentides Blvd., at 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters extinguished the fire but the damage was extensive. They had to cut through several doors in the building, and at least one car was engulfed in flames.
Nobody was in the building at the time and nobody fighting the fire was hurt.
There were, however, obvious signs that the fire had been deliberately set.
Laval police are now investigating.
