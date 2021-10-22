MONTREAL -- Montreal police have made an arrest into the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy outside his school on Monday, according to the victim's mother.

Charla Dopwell told CTV News police made an arrest in the killing of her son, Jannai Dopwell-Bailey, Thursday night. Montreal police also confirmed the arrest in a news release sent to the media Friday at noon.

The person in custody is a minor who is expected to face charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy.

Jannai Dopwell-Bailey was stabbed in broad daylight in the parking lot of the Programme Mile End school on Van Horne Avenue in the city’s Cote-des-Neiges neighbourhood.

He made it inside the school to seek help after the 3 p.m. attack and later died in hospital shortly before 9 p.m. The attack started as a fight between a group of boys that police said began near the nearby recreational centre and spilled over to the school’s parking lot.

The arrest comes on the same day families and friends are expected to gather at a candlelight vigil to remember Dopwell-Bailey.

-- This is a breaking news story. More to come.