MONTREAL -- The president of the union representing 5,400 Sûreté du Québec police officers is recommending to Premier François Legault to call upon the army if a police intervention were to take place to dismantle the Kahnawake railway barricade.

The president of the Association of provincial police officers of Quebec, Pierre Veilleux, suggested this move if information were to reveal a threat of the presence of military-type weapons at the time of an intervention.

His letter was sent to the premier two days after Legault's statement regarding the possible presence of AK-47 assault weapons on the reserve.

"Your comments also illustrate your concern for the safety of police officers who might be called upon to intervene in order to restore order," Veilleux wrote in a letter first published in La Presse.

On Jan. 7, Indigenous police seized a powerful .50-calibre machine gun on the Mohawk territory.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau firmly stated on Thursday morning that there was no chance of using the military.

The railroad barricade erected at Kahnawake in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia has been disrupting the rail network for almost a month.

As of Wednesday, the barricades were still in place on the Canadian Pacific Railway, not far from the Mercier Bridge.