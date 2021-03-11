MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities are calling for people 70 and older to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Some viewers told CTV News that vaccination sites appeared empty when they arrived for their appointments.

Same-day appointments were available Thursday through the online booking system for several locations, including the mass vaccination site at the Olympic Stadium.

The regional health authority for the west end of Montreal, the West Island CIUSSS, is strongly encouraging those over 70 to make an appointment. It reportedly has more empty appointment slots than it would like, and only about half of eligible people aged 80 to 85 have been vaccinated so far within its jurisdiction.

The health authority in Quebec City reported that 13 per cent of appointments Wednesday were postponed and rebooked for another time. In spite of this, health officials say no dose was lost or thrown away Wednesday. According to a spokesperson, one dose that had already been thawed and diluted was given to a healthcare worker.

Health authorities have already called on families to help seniors book their appointments online.

For those with mobility issues, about 20,000 doses have been set aside for home vaccinations, expected to begin next week.

People can sign up to receive the vaccine when it’s their turn by visiting the Quebec COVID-19 vaccination campaign website or by calling 1-877-644-4545. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.