Montreal

    • Appeal court orders new trial for former senior Montreal politician Zampino

    Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges. Frank Zampino, former chairman of the city of Montreal executive committee, leaves the courtroom after a brief appearance to set a trial date on fraud charges, in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges. Frank Zampino, former chairman of the city of Montreal executive committee, leaves the courtroom after a brief appearance to set a trial date on fraud charges, in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    Quebec's Court of Appeal has ordered the former chair of Montreal city council's executive committee to stand trial on corruption charges.

    The three-judge panel found that a lower court judge erred when she stayed charges against Frank Zampino in 2019, after finding that police wiretaps violated his constitutional rights.

    The appeal court said in its decision that the wiretaps -- which captured conversations with lawyers -- violated Zampino's rights, but that the violations weren't serious enough to justify a stay of proceedings.

    It says, instead, that the evidence gathered from the wiretaps can't be used at the trial.

    The charges against the former right-hand man to Gerald Tremblay, who was mayor from 2001 to 2012, allege that municipal contracts were awarded in exchange for political donations.

    The appeal court says several other people who were targeted in the same police operation, whose charges were also stayed, will also have to face trial.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2023. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada preparing for possible Lebanon evacuation, as Israel airlifts wind down

    Two weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, the federal government is still trying to find ways to get Canadians out of Gaza, while evacuation flights out of Tel Aviv are starting to wind down. On Friday, Global Affairs Canada and other government officials provided an update on the status of various evacuation efforts. Here's what we know heading into the weekend.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News