'Antigone' chosen as Canada's contender for international film Oscar
Director of "Antigone" Sophie Deraspe, right, smiles alongside actress Nahema Ricci during a news conference to announce "Antigone" as Canada’s entry for the 2020 Academy Awards for the best international film in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 4:02PM EDT
Quebec filmmaker Sophie Deraspe's "Antigone" has been put forward as Canada's contender for best international feature film at the 2020 Academy Awards.
Telefilm Canada announced the pick in Montreal today.
A modern revisioning of Sophocles' Greek tragedy, "Antigone" is billed as an indictment of the refugee experience in North America.
Newcomer Nahema Ricci stars as the film's titular heroine in the Montreal-set drama about an immigrant family disappointed by life in Canada.
"Antigone" won the $30,000 Canada Goose Award for best Canadian feature film at the Toronto International Film Festival last Sunday.
The project is vying for a nomination in the Oscars' rebranded international feature film category, which used to be known as best foreign language film.
