Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough
Another vehicle was set on fire early Monday morning in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1 a.m. about the incident on de Louisbourg Street near Grenet Street.
"When firefighters arrived on site, they located a vehicle parked on the street that was on fire," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The fire spread to another vehicle parked behind the first one."
She adds firefighters located two other fires nearby, including a garbage can.
"No suspects were seen and no incendiary elements were found," Allaire Morin notes.
This is the third incident in three days on the same street.
The first occurred on Saturday morning when a vehicle was set ablaze on de Louisbourg Street near De Tracy Street.
Early Sunday morning, a second vehicle was set on fire on the same street.
Due to the circumstances, Allaire Morin notes the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion Seven ways to help you save on everyday expenses
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the best ways to save on everyday expenses, to help you keep up with life and get back on top of your financial health.
Standing desk health benefits may not stand the test of time, study finds
Office workers around the world have embraced standing desks as a passive way to improve their health, though the concrete benefits may not stand up to scrutiny, new research from the University of Sydney has found.
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
Minimum wage of some temporary foreign workers set to change
The federal government is expected to boost the minimum hourly wage that must be paid to temporary foreign workers in the high-wage stream as a way to encourage employers to hire more Canadian staff.
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
How much do you need to earn to buy a home? Fall data shows increased affordability
The annual income required to buy an average home in Toronto has dipped below $200,000, according to the latest data.
'Error in judgment': Province probes Ont. school board's $45k Italy trip for $100K of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
E-bikes catch fire at underground parking garage in Toronto; 1 person injured
One person was rushed to hospital in serious condition early Monday morning following a fire at an underground parking garage, Toronto paramedics say.
-
Ontario legislature returns from 19-week break with announcements, protests
Ontario's provincial parliament will be a hive of activity today, as the legislature resumes sitting following a 19-week summer break.
-
No injuries reported following Mississauga jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery
Police are investigating after the driver of a pick-up truck drove through the front of a jewelry store in Mississauga and its occupants stole unknown quantity of merchandise.
Ottawa
-
Driver charged after street racing on Hwy. 417 leads to crash
Ontario Provincial Police laid stunt driving and careless driving charges against a driver street racing on Highway 417.
-
Ottawa to see four straight days with temperatures hitting 20 C
Ottawa residents will get to enjoy three more October days with temperatures hitting 20 C, before the fall weather returns to the capital at the end of the week.
-
Driver on his way to Ottawa for a date stopped on Hwy. 416: OPP
A driver from Brockville, Ont. is facing charges after being stopped on Highway 416 while on his way to Ottawa for a date, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Atlantic
-
Andy Fillmore projected to be Halifax's next mayor; unofficial results also released for CBRM, Yarmouth
Polls are now closed for Nova Scotia's municipal elections and unofficial results are expected to start rolling in soon.
-
Halifax police investigating worker death at local Walmart
Halifax Regional Police say they are on scene after a sudden death at a Walmart on Mumford Road Saturday night.
-
Households that go electric could save hundreds a month, report says
A clean energy think tank says Canadian families could save hundreds of dollars a month if they switch their vehicles and home energy away from gas.
N.L.
-
Is it pickled fat? Pierogi? Newfoundland 'blobster' expert eyeing weird beach goo
A Newfoundland scientist known for identifying a gelatinous, rancid mass that washed up on the island's shores decades ago is hoping to get his hands on a slice of the strange white globs appearing on the province's beaches.
-
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
Northern Ontario
-
Weapons incident safely resolved in Timmins, police say
Timmins police are asking the public to avoid the area of Sixth Avenue between Cedar Street North and Pine Street North and residents to remain inside due to a weapons investigation Saturday.
-
Parents pull children from class over presentation at Halifax area school
A number of parents at Oyster Pond Academy pulled their children from class Friday after learning about a gender identity presentation.
-
'Error in judgment': Province probes Ont. school board's $45k Italy trip for $100K of art
Ontario's education minister has asked officials to conduct a governance review of a Brantford-area Catholic school board after trustees spent $45,000 on a trip to Italy to buy $100,000 worth of art.
London
-
'He's a hero': Father runs into burning home and emerges with two infant children
A Springfield, Ont. man is being hailed a “hero” after running into his burning home to save his two infant children.
-
-
Knights improve to 5-4 on the season after Sunday win
Rene Van Bommel named first star of the game in win over Erie.
Kitchener
-
Ontario man told to 'go back to India' explains why he shared video of the encounter online
A Waterloo, Ont. man is sharing video of a recent encounter with a stranger to give others an idea of the hate he experiences in the community.
-
One person dead after collision in Brant County
One person has died in a Brant County collision.
-
Wrong-way driver charged in Waterloo
A Waterloo man is facing impaired driving charges after police said he was spotted driving the wrong way on Fischer-Hallman Road in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Detroit Free Press Marathon runner dies in Windsor, Ont.
One person running in the 2024 Detroit Free Press Marathon is dead after collapsing on the Canadian side of the cross-border route.
-
Suspect arrested after police recover stolen vehicle
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen motor vehicle.
-
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling makes historic debut in Windsor, promises to be company Canada can ‘call its own’
A sold-out crowd of professional wrestling fans in Windsor, Ont. set the stage for the debut edition of Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling (MLP).
Barrie
-
Police seek public’s help locating items taken from Midland motel
Police are asking the public to review photos of person of interest in motel theft.
-
One injured in apartment fire
Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Orillia Sunday afternoon, which resulted in one person getting transported to hospital.
-
Pickup truck catches fire on 400
A pickup truck fire on Highway 400 in the Georgian Bay region Sunday morning resulted in no injuries but caused significant damage to the vehicle.
Vancouver
-
Evacuations ordered in North Vancouver due to flooding
Residents of six properties in the District of North Vancouver were ordered to evacuate immediately Sunday evening due to flooding.
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
VIDEO: Deep Cove businesses cleaning up after flood turns main commercial road into a river
The community of Deep Cove in North Vancouver is cleaning up after Gallant Street, the main commercial road that leads to the cove, turned into a raging river during Saturday’s heavy rain.
Vancouver Island
-
Initial count finished, but 49,000 ballots still to be reviewed in B.C. election
Nearly 50,000 ballots remain uncounted in the B.C. provincial election, and their contents – as well as the outcomes of any recounts – will determine the final result of the vote.
-
Do B.C. election results mean U.S.-style 'entrenched tribalism' is here to stay?
As British Columbians face an uncertain week ahead until Elections BC finalizes the results of the nail-biter race, the results are already being scrutinized and analyzed to determine what they’re saying about the mood of the electorate and the future of politics in the province.
-
Here are the B.C. ridings with the tightest undeclared races
The race between the B.C. NDP and the B.C. Conservatives was too close to call on election night, with initial results showing the parties separated by less than one percentage point in five ridings.
Winnipeg
-
Meet the woman mapping Winnipeg's Halloween houses
Over the last decade, Carol Cassell has created maps of all the Winnipeg homes decorated for Halloween.
-
Winnipeg police make arrests in weapon, drug incidents
Winnipeg Police Service crews were busy this weekend, arresting several people in connection to various weapon and drug investigations.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle two vacant building fires
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.
Calgary
-
Let it snow: Special weather statement issued for Calgary and Highway 2 corridor
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Sunday morning for Calgary and the area along the Highway 2 corridor.
-
Saturday night fire in Bearspaw burns original house
A fire damaged a significant home in Bearspaw Saturday night.
-
Calgarians celebrate Normie Kwong at park dedication
Family and friends of the Honourable Norman L. Kwong, better known as Normie to many Calgarians, came together to honour him on Saturday.
Edmonton
-
Not-so-tiny goldfish big problem in Alberta town storm pond
An invasion of goldfish at a quiet pond in the southwestern corner of the Town of Sylvan Lake is causing an uproar.
-
Oilers coach considering power-play changes following loss to Stars
It was the start the Edmonton Oilers wanted. The finish against the host Dallas Stars, however, was not.
-
Group transit ride held to raise awareness of public transportation importance
A group of transit supporters showed their passion for public transportation Sunday on Edmonton's LRT system.
Regina
-
Regina Thunder topple Hilltops, win PFC Final
The Regina Thunder have beaten their provincial rivals, the Saskatoon Hilltops, to take the Prairie Football Conference Final (PFC) for the second time in three years.
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
'Anchor to the city': Navy warship named after Regina celebrates 30 years at sea
The HMCS Regina is celebrating 30 years of service in the Royal Canadian Navy.
Saskatoon
-
Sentencing hearing for Sask. man who kept daughter from mother to prevent COVID-19 vaccine set to resume
A sentencing hearing will resume today for the Saskatchewan man who withheld his seven-year-old daughter from her mother for more than 100 days in 2021 and 2022 in an attempt to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon city not pursuing Confederation Mall redevelopment
The City of Saskatoon has taken the step of issuing a news release to clear up information it says has been circulating on social media about plans for Confederation Mall.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle near Wakaw
RCMP are investigating a serious collision involving a pedestrian on Highway 2, about 10 kilometres south of Wakaw.