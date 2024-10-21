Another vehicle set on fire in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough

Another vehicle was set on fire early Monday morning in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 1 a.m. about the incident on de Louisbourg Street near Grenet Street.

"When firefighters arrived on site, they located a vehicle parked on the street that was on fire," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The fire spread to another vehicle parked behind the first one."

She adds firefighters located two other fires nearby, including a garbage can.

"No suspects were seen and no incendiary elements were found," Allaire Morin notes.

This is the third incident in three days on the same street.

The first occurred on Saturday morning when a vehicle was set ablaze on de Louisbourg Street near De Tracy Street.

Early Sunday morning, a second vehicle was set on fire on the same street.

Due to the circumstances, Allaire Morin notes the file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.