Another Montreal car dealership was targeted by an apparent arson attack

Montreal police (SPVM) officers were again called to respond to a car dealership in Point-aux-Trembles early Wednesday morning. It is the third time police have been to the dealership in under a month.

Police report that at 1:40 a.m., a 911 call reported a loud bang from the parking lot of the Gestion Automobile Plus (GAP) used car dealership on Notre-Dame Street East near Grand-Allee Avenue.

"Police found a smashed window also an incendiary object inside, but it did not ignite," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc.

Dubuc said someone was inside the building and quickly put out the Molotov cocktail that was thrown through the window.

There was no other damage besides the broken window.

The dealership is the same location where a teenage boy was abducted on June 18, and was later found unharmed in a parking garage nearby.

Five people were arrested at the scene.

The arson squad is also investigating a similar fire at the same location on May 30.

Wednesday morning's scene is the second car dealership fire the arson squad is investigating this week. Police were called to the scene of a dealership in Roxboro early Monday morning after a fire heavily damaged a building and several vehicles.

Dubuc said police are investigating whether the fires and the two other cases from the past month are connected.