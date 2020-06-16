MONTREAL -- Summer doesn't officially start until Saturday, but Montreal is already preparing for its second heatwave in just the past few weeks.

Environment Canada has forecast that temperatures in the Montreal area will hit 30C or higher for five straight days beginning Wednesday:

Wednesday: 31C

Thursday: 32C

Friday: 32C

Saturday: 30C

Sunday: 33C

However, Environment Canada has yet to issue a heat warning for the Montreal area, which it does when Humidex values hit 40C. It had issued such a warning ahead of the heat wave in late May.

Late last month, Montreal reopened its splash pads and water parks - despite the COVID-19 pandemic - to deal with a blast of hot weather, during which the temperature hit 36.6 C, the highest on record for Montreal during the month of May, and the second hottest temperature ever recorded in the city.