Animal Rescue told to stop trying to rescue fox stuck on ice in Montreal's Old Port

The fox rescue is over in Montreal.

Sauvetage Animal Rescue posted on its Facebook page that the Quebec Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks has asked its team to stop trying to rescue the fox that was stranded on a piece of ice in Montreal's Old Port.

Animal Rescue said the ministry asked the team to "let nature do it."

Animal Rescue said it was trying to relocate the animal that "currently lives in an unhealthy environment" and to avoid having Montrealers try to help the animal and risk injury to themselves as the ice is melting.

"We understand that, for now, the animal is healthy, can eat and drink and that it is also able to swim," Animal Rescue said.

Animal Rescue agents began trying to capture the fox and relocate it on March 18 after it was spotted on a floating piece of ice.

Agents installed a large metal cage to try and trap the animal that Animal Rescue said was young and inexperienced.