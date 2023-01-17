Anglophone group calls on Quebec for more 'equitable' funding in spring budget
A group representing English-speaking Quebecers is asking for the province to provide more funding to "significantly underfunded" community groups serving anglophones.
In a pre-budget consultation brief prepared by the Quebec Community Groups Network (QCGN), community groups dedicated to English speakers are said to be struggling to provide essential services.
The QCGN presented the eight-page brief to Finance Minister Éric Girard Tuesday during the annual pre-budget consultation process. The group also met with the minister for the first time since he was appointed to his new role as minister responsible for relations with English-speaking Quebecers.
The organization wants a greater portion of the $1.1 billion Quebec provides to community groups that serve in areas such as youth, seniors and employment. An estimate cited in the brief said English groups have previously received as little as three per cent of the total share.
The QCGN said that the figure should be increased to 15 per cent to reflect the share of anglophones in the Quebec population.
The most recent federal census said the proportion of people in Quebec whose first official language is English rose from 12 per cent in 2016 to 13 per cent in 2021, after the number of English speakers topped one million for the first time.
"We believe we should have an equitable share of funding to serve our group," said Sylvia M. Laforge, the QCGN's director general, in an interview with CTV News on Tuesday.
"It could be the Black community, other racialized communities, LGBT groups, seniors groups, youth groups. So the services that the government cannot give to English-speaking Quebecers because of their lack of capacity, because they don't have enough bilingual workers to give the services has to be taken up by someone. And that costs money. It costs resources. It's administrative money."
She said anglophone groups "felt that they were heard" after their meeting with Girard on Tuesday.
Her organization noted in the brief that with the difficult economic climate, "community sector organizations require additional support to meet increasing demand for the services and support they provide."
CALLS FOR FORMAL HEARINGS ON BILL 96
The same document made a second significant demand: formal parliamentary hearings on the economic impacts of Quebec's new language law, commonly known as Bill 96.
The QCGN said there is a need for a "real and meaningful dialogue" on the English community's concerns about the revamp of the Quebec language charter. The law has exposed concerns about Quebec's ability to attract and retain international business investments, among other things, according to the brief.
A survey commissioned by the group between Dec. 7, 2022 and Jan. 10, 2023 found that 87 per cent of stakeholders from the English-speaking community see negative impacts on Quebec's economy due to Bill 96.
"If Quebec develops an internationally unfavourable reputation based on perceptions of its business landscape being prohibitive, or of its health care and education systems being difficult to access, businesses and the people who drive them will be less likely to want to establish themselves here and contribute to Quebec’s economy," the pre-budget document stated.
With files from CTV's Rob Lurie
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More than two years of long COVID research hasn’t yielded many answers: scientific review
A new paper reviewing the existing studies on long COVID is suggesting that research is still sorely lacking in providing relief for patients, and that clinicians and researchers need to learn more about a chronic fatigue syndrome known as ME/CFS if we want to get to the bottom of long COVID.
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in Northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
Canada performing more organ transplants from MAID donors than any country in the world
A growing number of patients who request medical assistance in dying are asking to donate their organs for transplant, says an international review that found that Canada is performing the most organ transplants from MAID patients among the countries that offer this practice.
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
With new alcohol consumption guidelines, here's why experts say standard drink labelling is key
Following the release of new alcohol consumption guidelines by the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction on Tuesday, health experts say mandatory labelling on alcoholic beverages plays a key role in raising awareness around the negative health impacts of drinking alcohol.
BREAKING | Crash on B.C. highway leaves 3 dead, including newborn baby
Mounties are investigating a tragic crash in southeastern B.C. that left three people dead on Monday afternoon, including a newborn baby.
World's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, dies at 118: retirement home
French nun Sister Andre, the world's oldest person, passed away at 118 in France, her retirement home told Reuters on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
New Omicron subvariant expected to become dominant in Ontario as cases rise
Cases of a new, highly-transmissible Omicron subvariant have risen in Ontario, and the former head of the province’s science table said it will become the next dominant COVID-19 strain.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
New tech tricks are allowing thieves to steal cars in Toronto at an alarming rate with at least 32 cars stolen per day since the start of 2023.
-
3 different airlines turn relaxing Mexico vacation into 36-hour nightmare for Ontario family
It took 36 hours, three airlines and one layover to bring a Canadian woman and her family home from their relaxing vacation in Mexico.
Atlantic
-
'Get this fixed': N.S. premier's message to health-care partners with system under strain
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston and his health minister met with medical leaders Tuesday afternoon to tackle the multitude of problems plaguing the health-care system.
-
Court hears that alleged jail assault ringleader had strong influence on N.S. inmates
A man accused of leading a brutal Halifax jail assault in 2019 had allegedly boasted that he could set off a jailhouse riot with a single phone call, a court heard Tuesday.
-
Lost to Boston: Nova Scotia-trained doctor says residency red tape forced her to leave
In a province where shortcomings in health care make headlines any given day, a Dalhousie-trained physician says she was forced to take a position in the United States, though she wanted to stay in Nova Scotia.
London
-
SUV rolls after puppy gets loose inside vehicle
A puppy was uninjured after the vehicle it was rolled in Huron County. Around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 15, OPP were called to a crash outside Wingham involving an SUV.
-
'Life in lockdown': London, Ont. students produce COVID-19 cohort documentary
It’s a film produced by students, about students. Spearheaded by students in the Creative Arts Program at the Boys and Girls Club, the students share their experiences as being part of the 'COVID-19 cohort' and what life was like in lockdown.
-
Inflation down, food continues as high cost
The December Consumer Price Index released Tuesday shows more progress than expected, but economists are still concerned about some sectors in the economy that are making families lives more expensive.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing Sudbury snowmobiler recovered from lake
An underwater search and recovery unit has recovered the body of a missing snowmobiler in Estaire, south of Sudbury, on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury heart surgeon loses bid to have hospital privileges restored
A prominent heart surgeon in Sudbury who brought a less invasive operating method to the north has lost his latest court battle to have his hospital privileges restored at Health Sciences North.
-
Police confirm human remains belong to missing Kirkland Lake woman
Ontario Provincial Police confirmed Tuesday that human remains found Oct. 29, 2022, belong to Ashley Lafrance.
Calgary
-
More officers on the way as Calgary Transit safety concerns are raised at town hall meeting
Residents in Kensington attended a town hall meeting Monday night to vent concerns with city officials and law enforcement surrounding public safety on transit and in the community.
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
'This isn't sustainable': Calgary Food Bank seeing high demand for emergency food support
The clientele has changed as inflation rises.
Kitchener
-
Man and woman charged with murder in OPP constable's death appear in court
Bail hearings for the man and woman charged with murder in the death of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) constable have been adjourned to next month.
-
Two adults, three children transported to hospital after Norfolk County crash
A single-vehicle crash in Norfolk County has sent five people to hospital, including a four-year-old who police say is suffering from serious life-threatening injuries.
-
Logs scattered after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Vancouver
-
'A really big deal': UBC at risk of losing eye doctor training program
British Columbia’s only program that trains eye surgeons is at risk of losing its ability to prepare more specialist doctors, CTV News has learned.
-
'We are seeing a paradigm shift': New report highlights health concerns linked to alcohol
New guidelines published by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction (CCSA) are cautioning Canadians on how alcohol consumption can lead to serious health risks.
-
3 men accused of running drug 'super lab' wanted by B.C. RCMP
Millions of doses of potentially lethal fentanyl won’t be hitting the streets after a drug "super lab" in Abbotsford was dismantled by RCMP during a complex investigation. But now police are looking for three men charged in connection with the operation.
Edmonton
-
Smith says oil and gas jobs aren't going anywhere as she slams federal 'just transition'
Alberta's premier insists she is willing to work with Ottawa on trying to reduce carbon emissions but vows to "fight" the prime minister on controversial legislation dubbed "just transition."
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting Jan. 18
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
Windsor
-
University and Unifor thrilled with Windsor visit from prime minister
Justin Trudeau visited Windsor Tuesday, making three stops in the city: the University of Windsor, Windsor Assembly Plant and Willistead Manor for a party fundraiser.
-
SIU investigating death of Amherstburg senior
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of an elderly man who passed away after he was found inside his apartment with serious injuries.
-
11-year old Windsor girl battles rare 'one in a million' brain illness brought on by H1N1
Parents of a young girl in Windsor are warning others after their daughter was suddenly diagnosed with a rare life-threatening illness.
Regina
-
Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina
Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season.
-
Total of 7 people charged in string of break-ins surrounding Regina: RCMP
An ongoing investigation into a wave of break-ins surrounding Regina led to RCMP charging seven people.
-
Head-on collision in east Regina results in one arrest: Police
A Regina man was charged following a head-on collision that ended with multiple injuries.
Ottawa
-
Elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. get skis after four-day wait ahead of major competition
A team of young elite skiers from Chelsea, Que. says their equipment has now arrived, four days after their flight to B.C. It comes just in time for a major competition.
-
Fear of upselling as some surgeries move to for-profit clinics in Ontario
As the Ford government allows thousands of backlogged surgeries to take place at private clinics, there are concerns patients could be paying for more than they need.
-
Ukrainian refugee sees hockey dream come true as he skates with Ottawa 67's
A lifetime dream came true for a Ukrainian refugee in Ottawa as he laced up to skate with a local hockey team.
Saskatoon
-
-
Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Prince Albert, Sask.
A man is dead following a shooting involving police in Prince Albert.
-
'We have to have a plan now': City eyeing new tax to pay for residential snow
City councillors are endorsing the administration's plan to pay back up to $20 million of snow removal costs with a new tax levy.