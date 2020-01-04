MONTREAL -- A 74-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Rosemont-Petit-Patrie on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a 911 call at 3:40 about the collision at the intersection of St-Hubert and Belanger. Police said a pickup truck was travelling north on St-Hubert and when the driver made a left turn on Belanger the woman was struck.

The 24-year-old male driver was not injured while the woman was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Police said they will meet with several witnesses. St-Hubert is closed between St-Zotique and Jean-Talon while Belanger is closed between St-Andre and Chateaubriand while police conduct their investigation.