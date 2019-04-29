

Aphrodite Salas, Concordia University





The idea was ambitious: take five students to a remote community in Northern Ontario, shoot a documentary using just enough equipment to fit into a single backpack, and develop a partnership with CTV to tell the story as far and wide as possible. I’m proud and grateful that we’ve come this far and that the inspiring story of KZA-Gull Bay First Nation is being shared in such a strong and compelling way.

But it wasn’t easy. Between driving hours north of Thunder Bay on a road with no shoulders, no gas stations and no cell service – to working as quickly as possible each day so we could make it back to the city without too much night driving – the experience seemed heightened because of all the technical limitations we faced. It may have also seemed heightened because of the way the community embraced our newsgathering team. We felt welcomed and trusted, every step of the way.

Here’s the thing about daily journalism: there’s a rush, adrenaline – in getting the story first and fast and out there. This project was completely different, and in my view was only possible because it was approached from the world of academia. For that, I am deeply grateful to Concordia University for supporting this project and my research.

I invite you to watch our short documentary, and take a few minutes to explore the story of KZA as compiled by the extremely talented Amy Luft, digital journalist here at CTV. This is a story of finding solutions in our complicated world, of finding reservoirs of resilience where it might not seem possible and of looking to our collective future with hope.