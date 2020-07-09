QUEBEC -- An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing girls in Levis, south of Quebec City.

Romy Carpentier, 6, and Norah Carpentier, 11, are missing, and a suspect, 44-year-old Martin Carpentier, is being sought.



Romy is three feet tall and weighs 43 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, heart-shaped earrings and red nail polish.

Norah is 5'2" and thin. She was last seen wearing a white cap and white Nike sandals.

Martin Carpentier is 5'10" and 130 lbs. He was wearing a grey t-shirt and jeans, maybe glasses.

Anyone who spots them is urged to call 911 immediately.



This developing story will be updated.