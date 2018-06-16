

The Canadian Press





A seven-year old girl in Matane has been found safe and sound after going missing on Saturday morning.

Police had issued an Amber Alert saying that a 26-year old man had taken her in his car.

She was found a half hour later at the home of her family.

The suspect was stopped and taken in for questioning.

When police stopped his vehicle, they found a 19-year old woman who had also been taken by the man.

The woman and girl had been walking on a street in Matane when the man took them in his car.

The SQ says it's too early to say if he'll face any criminal charges.

In order to issue an Amber Alert, police must believe that a child is in serious danger of being harmed.