MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Alouettes sign defensive back Najee Murray for 2025 CFL season

    Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (left) tries to make a catch as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray (12) defends during second half CFL action, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press) Hamilton Tiger-Cats wide receiver Tim White (left) tries to make a catch as Montreal Alouettes defensive back Najee Murray (12) defends during second half CFL action, in Hamilton, Ont., on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Christopher Katsarov / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    The Montreal Alouettes have signed American defensive back Najee Murray for the 2025 season, the CFL team announced Tuesday.

    Murray recorded 44 defensive tackles in 11 games last season and had an interception in the Alouettes' loss to Toronto in the East Division final.

    The 30-year-old from Steubenville, Ohio, returned to action in 2024 after a torn pectoral muscle limited him to six games the previous year and forced him to watch Montreal's win over Winnipeg in the 2023 Grey Cup from the sidelines.

    He also missed seven games in 2024 with a foot injury.

    Murray has played his entire CFL career with Montreal after joining the Alouettes in 2018.

    He has 163 defensive tackles, seven interceptions and a sack in 47 games over six seasons.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 3, 2024.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News