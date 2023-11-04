Alouettes host Tiger-Cats in East Division semifinal to kick off CFL playoffs

The Canadian Football League playoffs kick off today with an East Division semifinal matchup between the Montreal Alouettes and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Montreal won all three regular-season games against Hamilton this year and is looking to make it a fourth in the playoffs in front of a home crowd at Molson Stadium.

It's the third consecutive year that these two teams are facing off at this stage of the playoffs. Montreal won at home last year.

Matthew Shiltz starts under centre for the Ticats while two-time outstanding player Bo Levi Mitchell backs up, but both players will see action in Hamilton's two-quarterback system.

Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo gets the start for Montreal.

The winner takes on the defending Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts in the East final next week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2023.