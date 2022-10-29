Alouettes hold off Argonauts in 38-33 regular-season finale victory

Cole Spieker caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-33 win against the Toronto Argonauts in the regular-season finale on Saturday.

Spieker, who hauled in a 53-yard first-quarter touchdown, caught a critical first-down pass to keep a late-game drive alive for Montreal (9-9). Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi fumbled a couple of plays later at the Toronto four-yard line, but Montreal's defence held on for the victory.

Toronto (11-7) forced an Alouettes safety early in the fourth quarter to pull within five points.

The Argos and Alouettes had already clinched first and second in the CFL's East Division entering the game.

Montreal Alouettes running back Jeshrun Antwi (20) fumbles the ball after being tackled by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Josh Hagerty (27) during second half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, October 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn

Toronto, which trailed by seven after the first half, pulled even at 28-28 when Jeremiah Haydel ran the opening second-half kickoff 87 yards down the sideline in front of the Argos' bench for a major.

Montreal's Jabari Ellis blocked and recovered John Haggerty's punt attempt for a touchdown just under four minutes later. Argos kicker Boris Bede and his counterpart David Cote traded field goals of 19 and 41 yards, respectively, as the Alouettes took a 38-31 edge after three quarters.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 29, 2022