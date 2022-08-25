Alouettes Christophe Normand faces charges of luring a teenager for sexual purposes

Montreal Alouettes player and former teacher Christophe Normand is facing charges of luring a teenage girl for sexual purposes, according to an article in Granby's Voix de l'Est daily newspaper published Thursday.

According Pascal Faucher's article, the 30-year-old fullback is accused of having communicated "by a means of telecommunication" with a person under the age of 16 "in order to facilitate the commission of an offence" of a sexual nature, such as assault or possession of obscene material.

The alleged offences occurred on Aug. 9, in Bromont, the Voix de l'Est also reported.

The Montreal Alouettes have been made aware of the allegations regarding Christophe Normand. The organization is taking this matter seriously and is trying to gather as much information as possible. The Alouettes will make no futher comment at the moment. — Alouettes de Montréal (@MTLAlouettes) August 26, 2022

Normand was arrested by the SQ at his home in Eastman early in the morning on Thursday, and then appeared by videoconference from the SQ station in Waterloo, also in the Eastern Townships. He pleaded not guilty.

In a brief statement released Thursday night, the Alouettes said they "have learned of the allegations concerning Christophe Normand."

The organization is taking the matter seriously and is in the process of gathering as much information as possible about the future. The Alouettes will not comment further at this time.