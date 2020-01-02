MONTREAL -- After a solid year at running back and on special teams in his first year with the Montreal Alouettes, 6-foot, 233-pound William Stanback will look to continue his career in the silver and black of Raider nation.

Twitter erupted Thursday with news that the 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with the former Oakland, soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders with a maximum worth around $1.6 million.

William Stanback has officially signed with the Oakland Raiders. He was great on special teams in his first year and then was a special talent at running back. Wouldn’t shock me at all if he made the team #Alouettes pic.twitter.com/wtLPsItThZ — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) January 2, 2020

The University of Central Florida Knights product was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, but never played in the NFL.

Stanback was outstanding in 2019 for the Alouettes rushing for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns and was selected as a CFL All-Star.