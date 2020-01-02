Alouette Stanback hopes to run in the NFL, signs with the Raiders
Montreal Alouettes' William Stanback (31) signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in the NFL after a breakout season in the CFL. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
MONTREAL -- After a solid year at running back and on special teams in his first year with the Montreal Alouettes, 6-foot, 233-pound William Stanback will look to continue his career in the silver and black of Raider nation.
Twitter erupted Thursday with news that the 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with the former Oakland, soon-to-be Las Vegas Raiders with a maximum worth around $1.6 million.
The University of Central Florida Knights product was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, but never played in the NFL.
Stanback was outstanding in 2019 for the Alouettes rushing for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns and was selected as a CFL All-Star.