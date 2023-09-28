Alleged pedophile faces 15 charges in Quebec's Cote-Nord region

Jean-Marc Beaudin, 73, appeared at the Sept-Iles courthouse in Quebec's Cote-Nord region on Thursday after being arrested by provincial police (SQ) on charges of sexually abusing minors.

He is charged with 10 counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual assault and sexual touching.

The acts allegedly took place between January 1, 1971 and December 31, 1993. Eight male and female victims have been identified. They are all protected by publication bans and were minors at the time of the events.

The sex crimes were allegedly committed in Sept-Iles and Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupre.

CONDITIONALLY RELEASED

Following his court appearance, Beaudin was released on several conditions. He is no longer allowed to be in contact with minors without an adult or be in a public place where children gather.

His next court date is scheduled for December 19.