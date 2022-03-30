Alleged 'beef cartel' faces class action lawsuit in Quebec

Quebec law firm Belleau Lapointe is leading a class action lawsuit against several meat processing companies, accused of conspiring to restrict competition when it comes to the production, supply and sale of beef in the province.

The companies being pursued are Cargill (Cargill Meat Solutions, Cargill Ltd), JBS Food Company (Swift Beef Company, JBS Packerland, JBS Canada ULC), Tyson Foods (Tyson Fresh Meats) and the National Beef Packing Company.

Sylvie De Bellefeuille, a lawyer with Option Consommateurs, explains that the plaintiffs claim these four companies "agreed to delay the slaughter of their animals, which means producers were forced to sell them at a loss or discount."

"It creates a shortage in the market, so it has an upward effect on the price," she said.

De Bellefeuille notes there are also other factors influencing the rise in beef prices, such as inflation.

"The pandemic may have a wide back. The alleged cartel would have taken place from 2015 onward, it's something that has run its course," she said. "We, unfortunately, don't have a number to give. We don't know exactly how much would have been artificially inflated."

According to documents filed by Belleau Lapointe, the competing companies jointly control 85 per cent of the Canadian market and 80 per cent of the U.S. market.

The class action is seeking a judgment that would order the reimbursement of revenues due to the artificial inflation of prices in Quebec, potentially amounting to several million dollars.

Anyone who has purchased beef in Quebec since Jan. 1, 2015 is considered a member of the class action.

The authorization application was filed in the Superior Court of Quebec on March 24, 2022.