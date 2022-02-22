The supply chain is full of missing links lately, as most consumers know -- everything from food to furniture can be hard to find amid the global crisis, not to mention prices rising with inflation.

But one Quebec farm has discovered, or rediscovered, a formula that they say is helping both them and their customers: eliminate the middle man entirely.

The decision was partly driven by shoppers' demand, says Kim Maloney of Brylee Farm, in the town of Thurso.

"Usually we close our farm store in the wintertime, but with the demand we decided to keep it open," she said.

Maloney in in the fifth generation of her farming family. Thurso is the birthplace of Guy Lafleur, but now people are also flocking to it to buy grass-fed, high-quality meat -- some of them after seeing photos of the animals grazing happily on Instagram or other social media.

They come from Ottawa, Montreal and beyond to buy it for themselves, says the Maloney family.

"We have the direct contact with people who are enjoying what we do and why we're doing it -- preserving the land, making the land healthy, making healthy food for making healthy people," said Brian Maloney.

The strategy isn't really new, though it's unusually popular right now. The farm has been zeroing in on direct marketing over the last two decades.

Watch the video above for the full story.