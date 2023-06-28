Alimentation Couche-Tard reports US$670.7M Q4 profit, up from $477.7M a year ago
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$670 .7 million, up from US$477 .7 million a year earlier.
The convenience store operator, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 68 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended April 30, up from 46 cents per share in the same quarter last year that included 12 weeks.
Overall revenue totalled US$16.26 billion, up from US$16.43 billion a year earlier.
Merchandise and service revenue was US$4.18 billion, up from US$3.76 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Couche-Tard says it earned 71 cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 55 cents per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 49 cents per share, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 28, 2023.
