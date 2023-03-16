Alimentation Couche-Tard to buy 2,000 service stations from French oil firm

A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 5, 2012. Couche-Tard released its latest financial earnings on Wednesday, March 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. A Couche Tard convenience store is shown in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 5, 2012. Couche-Tard released its latest financial earnings on Wednesday, March 15. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal

More than 120 firefighters battled a five-alarm blaze in Old Montreal early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon