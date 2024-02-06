Alex Ovechkin scores, but Capitals lose 5-2 to Canadiens
Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky each scored twice, and the Montreal Canadiens handed the Washington Capitals a fifth consecutive loss, 5-2 on Tuesday night, despite Alex Ovechkin recording his 10th goal of the season and 832nd of his NHL career.
By the time Ovechkin scored six minutes into the second period, the Capitals were already down three goals. They tilted the ice toward Montreal goaltender Samuel Montembeault for long stretches of time but couldn't snap out of their skid in each team's first game back from the All-Star break.
Suzuki's two goals in 57 seconds came early in the game, and when Michael Pezzetta scored 13:07 in, it marked the end of Charlie Lindgren's night. Lindgren allowed three goals on nine shots before getting replaced by Darcy Kuemper but was hardly to blame for any of them. The first resulted from a turnover, the second a bounce off the right post and the third after a teammate lost an edge and fell down in the corner.
It didn't help that the Capitals had three shots on net by the time the Canadiens had three goals. Ovechkin scoring brought Washington to life, leading to a 16-5 shot advantage in the second period but not another quick goal that would have put the pressure on Montreal.
Instead, Slafkovsky, the Canadiens' selection with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, scored twice in the third period, sandwiched around Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin's second goal of the season. Montembeault made 36 saves for his 12th win.
Kuemper allowed the goals to Slafkovsky and made 15 saves in a poorly timed loss for the Capitals, whose upcoming week is a murderer's row. Their next four opponents -- Florida and Boston on the road and Vancouver and Colorado at home -- are the top four teams in the league.
On their longest losing streak of the season, they go into this stretch missing a key player, after Evgeny Kuznetsov entered the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program Monday. Kuznetsov will be away from the team indefinitely while he's receiving care and can only return when cleared by program administrators.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: Host Dallas on Saturday.
Capitals: Visit the Panthers on Thursday night.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a "betrayal" of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that "jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
DEVELOPING Hamas responds to a proposed ceasefire as Blinken meets Israeli leaders
Hamas has put forward a detailed plan for a new ceasefire and hostage release deal with Israel, which will be discussed when U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets Wednesday with Israeli leaders.
Fired 'Mandalorian' actor Gina Carano sues Lucasfilm, Disney with help from Elon Musk
Actor Gina Carano on Tuesday sued Lucasfilm and its parent The Walt Disney Co. over her 2021 firing from 'The Mandalorian,' saying she was let go for expressing right-wing views on social media.
This Toronto woman is battling both an eviction and terminal cancer. Soon, she'll plead her case to the LTB
For a Toronto bar owner with terminal cancer, navigating a lingering eviction has been like floating with no steady ground to land on for over a year – but next month, her fate will be decided as she pleads her case to Ontario’s Landlord and Tenant Board.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police announce 5 arrests in extortion attempts 'terrorizing' Peel Region
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is “terrorizing” the community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Toronto police identify another suspect in daylight shooting that left mom of 2 dead
Toronto police have identified another suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Karolina Huebner-Makurat, a 44-year-old mother of two who was hit by a stray bullet during a daylight shooting in the city’s east end last summer.
-
'He talked me into it': Ontario senior receives $40,000 loan agreement after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
Atlantic
-
Halifax closing five homeless encampments
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
London
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge ruling in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are expected to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Fog advisories issued for all of southern Alberta due to near-zero visibility
A widespread fog advisory was issued from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Tuesday due to near-zero visibility in some areas, with a slight improvement expected by the afternoon.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge testing flood wall on Main Street Bridge 50 years after historic Galt flood
A half century after a massive flood hit Galt, the City of Cambridge is taking precautions in hopes of preventing an event like that again.
-
Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after 2 fires set in 2 days outside Delta restaurant
Police in Delta say they've recommended arson charges against a man in connection to two fires set in two days outside a local restaurant.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a "betrayal" of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that "jeopardized the safety of Canadians."
-
Vancouver Park Board transition update expected at council
The ongoing Vancouver Park Board saga and the mayor's efforts to dissolve the elected body is expected to continue at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
Edmonton
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
-
Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster
Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
-
LaSalle boy stuns NHL superstar Connor Bedard to win autographed stick
Cruz Ciarlariello and his dad were in Toronto to take in all the action of NHL All-Star Weekend and got up at about 4:00 a.m. to try to get a wristband to take part in a skills competition.
-
Jackson Park reopens as teardown of Bright Lights Windsor is complete
The City of Windsor is letting the public know that Jackson Park has reopened now that teardown of the holiday displays is complete.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.
Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.
-
No injuries in overnight Regina duplex fire
No injuries were reported in an overnight duplex fire in southeast Regina on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa real estate market gained momentum in January, real estate board says
The Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) says the capital's real estate market thawed in January, but the market is still relatively quiet.
-
Gatineau man tracks stolen vehicle to Port of Montreal, but police say their hands are tied
Thanks to his Apple AirTag, Mark Roos knows his stolen 2021 Dodge Ram TRX is was in the Port of Montreal, but police said they were unable to do anything to get it back.
-
22 suspected overdose deaths in Ottawa in first 4 weeks of 2024: OPH data
Twenty-two deaths in Ottawa in the first four weeks of the year were because of suspected drug overdoses, data from Ottawa Public Health suggest.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.
Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.