MONTREAL -- The agricultural industry is preparing to launch a call to action for all Quebecers who want to work on a farm near their home.

The president of the Union des producteurs agricoles, Marcel Groleau, said that negotiations are still underway with Ottawa and Quebec, but that he hopes to be able to make an announcement soon.

Groleau said that not all the planned foreign workers will be able to come to Quebec because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the industry will “need local labour to supplement.”

He added that making an announcement is “urgent” so that agricultural businesses can predict their harvests during the summer season.

The first foreign workers have already started arriving in Quebec and employers will be responsible for ensuring their quarantine.

Ottawa has already announced $50 million to help the agriculture sector cover these additional costs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2020.