After the Taliban took away her education, this new Canadian is standing up for Afghan girls
Nila Ibrahimi used to love singing.
She grew up in Afghanistan and was part of a musical group. But that seems like a distant memory now.
"We sang songs about women's rights, human rights and our own rights as children," the teenager told CTV News on Saturday.
Ibrahimi was 14 years old when the Taliban returned to power. A top student at her school in Kabul, it happened while she was studying for exams.
One day, she was worried about her grades. The next: her life.
"I felt like I was not me anymore. I didn't have the chance to be the childish version of me that I was allowed to before," said Ibrahimi, currently a grade 11 student. "Everything was taken away from me, I had to become an adult that day. I couldn't start crying; my family had other things to worry about."
Ibrahimi spoke to CTV News at McGill University, where she was invited to speak at the annual Canadian Women for Women in Afghanistan (CW4WAfghan).
The organization supports Afghan women and girls with education resources.
Under the Taliban, secondary education and above is banned for girls. In some provinces, not even elementary school is allowed.
Ibrahimi and her family now live in Canada, but she continues to advocate for her friends back home.
"Their lives are being wasted," she said. "And I feel really guilty for living here with the opportunities they should have as well. That's what makes me heartbroken."
But there are Canadian organizations helping.
For example, CW4WAfghan organizes online for women and girls in Afghanistan, helping them learn and connect with one another.
"Being prisoners at home, being denied education opportunities, bring this education in a safe mode in their homes and connecting them with their classmates -- it doesn't only provide them with an education opportunity, but also a sense of society," said Murwarid Ziayee, senior director of CW4WAfghan.
Two years after the Taliban takeover, Ibrahimi says the most important lesson she's learned -- and the one she hopes the girls of Afghanistan remember -- is that there's always hope.
"More people are giving up on the girls living there, and I'm not one of those," she said. "My age doesn't matter, I know the strength my voice holds and I'm willing to do this every day of my life."
"The only solution is hope."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators rally at NDP convention as Singh survives leadership vote
A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators staged a protest at the NDP convention in Hamilton, Ont., on Saturday, while Jagmeet Singh survived his leadership review.
LIVE UPDATES Breaking news updates on Day 8 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
Israel's military ordered hundreds of thousands of civilians living in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of a feared Israel ground offensive. The directive came Friday on the heels of what the United Nations said was a warning it received from Israel to evacuate 1.1 million people living in northern Gaza. Palestinians and some Egyptian officials fear that Israel ultimately hopes to push Gaza's people out through the southern border with Egypt.
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
Air Canada halts flights to Israel until end of October amid war
Air Canada says it's cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month.
Black student disciplined over hairstyle hopes to 'start being a kid again'
For more than a month, Darryl George, a Black high school student in Texas, spent each school day sitting by himself in punishment over his hairstyle. This week, he was sent to a separate disciplinary program, where he's been told he will spend several more weeks away from classmates.
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
In first call with Palestinian president Abbas, Biden discusses support for humanitarian aid to Gaza
U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
Joly says feds still working to get Canadians out of Gaza Strip, West Bank amid war
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said the federal government was still working Saturday to get Canadians out of the besieged Gaza Strip as a ground invasion by Israel was expected to intensify a week-long war that has so far claimed the lives of at least 3,200 people, including four Canadians.
Toronto
-
Woman from Toronto shot near Gaza border in Israel missing for a week
A woman from Toronto and her husband who were both shot near the Gaza border as Hamas militants invaded Israel last Saturday have been missing for over a week, according to their daughter.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Collision on Gardiner Expressway sends three adults and one child to hospital
Four people, including one child, have been injured in a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway in Etobicoke.
Atlantic
-
Canada-Brazil international women's soccer friendly sells out quickly in Halifax
Canada's women's soccer friendly against Brazil in Halifax is a sellout, just 20 minutes after tickets went on sale to the general public.
-
Cape Breton University sees major boom in enrolment due to international students
New figures are indicating that one of Atlantic Canada's smaller universities is seeing a boom in enrolment due to international students coming to Cape Breton.
-
Elections NB prepared for double duties after 'uptick in rumours'
Elections NB are wondering whether they’re going to have to turn their ballot boxes around quickly, with a municipal by-election advanced polling starts today, and a provincial election still a possibility.
London
-
'Welcoming so much talent': Hundreds attend 4th annual London Newcomer Day
Jey Jain, an up-and-coming musician from India, was entertaining the crowd Saturday at ‘Newcomer Day’ in London, Ont.
-
‘It’s not right’: Family of fallen London firefighter battling city
The family of a London firefighter, who died in the line of duty, is demanding just compensation from the City of London.
-
Elevator service restored at London apartment building
The owner of an 11-storey apartment building, which was without elevator service for more than a week leaving some residents stuck in their units, says some impacted residents may receive compensation.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K for illegal moose hunting in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
Canadian-Israeli woman, missing since Hamas ambush at musical festival, dead: family
Twenty-two-year-old Canadian-Israeli Shir Georgy, who was missing since Hamas militants ambushed a music festival in southern Israel last Saturday, has been confirmed dead, her family says.
-
Nun, 97, at former Ontario residential school arrested in sexual-assault case
A 97-year-old nun has been arrested and charged in a sexual-assault case involving allegations dating back decades to an infamous residential school in northern Ontario.
Calgary
-
‘It’s very devastating’: Calgary woman calls for ceasefire out of fear for her family and other civilians in Gaza
A Palestinian woman who now lives in Calgary is calling on Canada and other western nations to order a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.
-
Malkin, Penguins surge past Flames with 5 goals in the third period for a 5-2 win
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist during a five-goal third-period surge and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 5-2 on Saturday night.
-
Beltline Fridge opens its doors to Calgarians experiencing food insecurity
A new initiative that helps the hungry and brings awareness to food insecurity has opened in the Beltline.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis
The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.
-
K-W Oktoberfest Stuff-a-Bus campaign returns after four-year hiatus
A K-W Oktoberfest fundraising tradition is back and ready to help put food on the table for the holiday season.
-
Farm tractor damages Main Street building in Seaforth, Ont. following crash
A farm tractor crashed into a Seaforth store front Friday evening causing “extensive damage” to the Main Street building, police say.
Vancouver
-
Public urged to stay away from burned Port Coquitlam elementary school, Mounties say
Mounties in Port Coquitlam are urging the public to stay away from the scene of the suspicious fire that destroyed Hazel Trembath Elementary School Saturday.
-
'It was your worst nightmare': Vancouver woman returns home from terrifying trip to Israel
Shauna Osten traveled to Israel earlier this month to visit family and explore the country. Midway through her trip, rocket blasts and alarms forced her and friends into a Tel Aviv bomb shelter.
-
'My goal is to walk': Paralyzed varsity quarterback on his accident, and his recovery
Gavin Kamoschinski should be halfway through his final year of high school varsity football, as the starting quarterback for Vancouver’s Notre Dame Jugglers. Instead, the 17-year-old is recovering at GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.
Edmonton
-
Crime wave compels northern Alberta community to declare state of emergency
A drastic increase in crime over last year has led a municipal district in northern Alberta to declare a local state of emergency.
-
'It's a beautiful sight': Edmontonians gather to watch solar eclipse Saturday
Hundreds of sky watchers headed to Coronation Park Saturday morning.
-
Muslim film festival invites Edmontonians to 'feel inspired'
The red carpet rolled out in downtown Edmonton for the return of the Mosquers.
Windsor
-
Christmas comes early for Windsor family
Becky Swift feels like a lucky winner.
-
‘Food banks need help’: UHC says as Thanksgiving donations fail to meet community need
While Thanksgiving brought an increase of donations to the Unemployment Help Centre’s food bank, officials say it was not enough to serve the needs of Windsor-Essex in these current economic times — but they’re hoping a new event will show people just how those needs have grown “exponentially” in the past few years.
-
An infinite mortgage? Not so fast says federal regulator
A new mortgage phenomenon is popping up across the country and in Windsor-Essex that sees homeowners facing extended mortgage terms of 50, 60 or even 70 years.
Regina
-
Canadian Forces Snowbirds perform final show of the year in Moose Jaw
About 1,000 people attended the Canadian Forces Snowbirds season finale performance on Friday night at the Moose Jaw Municipal Airport.
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation holds first rally in Moose Jaw
Teachers, parents, students and other citizens held a rally in Moose Jaw in front of the Chow McLeod Law Firm on Saturday to call for proper school funding.
Ottawa
-
Two Outaouais residents with measles after returning from abroad treated at Ottawa hospital
Ottawa Public Health says it is contacting Ottawa residents who were exposed to the measles after two cases were confirmed in residents of the Outaouais who returned to Canada from abroad.
-
Tensions in Ottawa mount as war rages in Israel
A cell phone video showed a vehicle with the Israeli flag being stopped by a rally at Carleton University. The student says the flag was ripped off his vehicle.
-
Ottawa woman's family in Gaza killed in Israel-Hamas war
An Ottawa woman says several members of her family were killed in Gaza during a strike by Israeli forces this week.
Saskatoon
-
Richmound mayor speaks ahead of rally to force self-proclaimed 'queen of Canada' and supporters out
At a press conference on Saturday, Village of Richmound Mayor Brad Miller, along with other leaders from southwest Saskatchewan spoke about the safety concerns regarding the self-proclaimed “queen of Canada” and her followers.
-
Preserving the past: Historic University of Saskatchewan landmark needs restoration
The University of Saskatchewan is looking at the future of an historic building on campus.
-
Stampeders keep CFL playoffs in their sights with 26-19 win over Roughriders
The path to the CFL playoffs remains precarious for the Calgary Stampeders, but the club stayed on it Friday with a 26-19 win over the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.