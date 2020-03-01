MONTREAL -- With Kahnawake among the last train blockades left in Canada, territory leadership is expected to respond to a tentative agreement between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the federal government later Sunday afternoon.

The announcement of the agreement comes after weeks of escalating tensions and country-wide train blockades aimed at putting pressure on Ottawa. While many of those blockades have been removed protesters in Kahnawake have maintained their presence on the tracks, shutting down service on the Candiac commuter rail line for weeks.

Details of the agreement-in-principle have not yet been made public.

Mohawk Nation at Kahnawake Secretary Kenneth Deer said he will address media at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the agreement and the future of the blockade.

This is a developing story that will be updated.