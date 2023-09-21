After tense protests over gender identity, Quebec premier appeals for calm
With emotions running high during Wednesday's protests over whether sexual orientation and gender identity should be taught in schools, Quebec Premier François Legault was calling for calm.
He also said Thursday that it’s time for a debate on gender identity issues.
The premier says his government will form a committee of experts to look into issues surrounding gender identity.
He said he understands the concerns on both sides of the issue but he says he didn’t like the polarization he saw at the protests and counter-protests in Montreal on Wednesday, and is calling on Quebecers to be respectful.
"We’ll put in place a committee with some experts that will look at the different subjects, the rights of the parents, the rights of the children, all the debate around gender decisions, and we’ll look at what’s done in other countries, and the committee will come back to us," he said in a press scrum.
A demonstrator against sexual orientation and gender identity programs in schools, right, exchanges views with pro-trans rights counter demonstrators in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The protest was one of many across Canada, organized by "1MillionMarch4Children" as they protest against so-called "gender ideology" being taught in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
During the protests, there were some tense moments as a large group protested outside the premier's Montreal office and other locations. They were met by counter protesters standing up to what they considered to be transphobic hate speech.
Montreal police reported no arrests or injuries lnked to the dueling demonstratons.
Protesters and counter protesters regarding sexual orientation and gender identity programs in schools, demonstrate in Montreal, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. The protest was one of many across Canada, organized by "1MillionMarch4Children", as they protest against so-called "gender ideology" being taught in schools. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
Some opposition members at the national assembly reacted to the scenes that unfolded.
"Everyone needs to remember we’re talking about kids here that need to be in security, like all other kids deserve safety, dignity. They deserve to feel there’s a place for them in Quebec," said Gabriel Nadeau-Dubous, spokesperson for Québec solidaire.
Gender identity issues also came up recently at the national assembly when the education minister said he's against the idea of mixed-gender bathrooms in schools.
On Thursday, MNAs unanimously adopted a Québec solidaire motion that condemned recent hateful and discriminatory comments made towards LGBTQ2S+ people in public spaces. It also expressed solidarity with the community, whose fundamental rights, it noted, must be guaranteed and protected.
Some trans advocates hope the new committee of experts will help clear up disinformation circulating about the trans community.
"I’m actually very happy that we’re delegating to the experts here," said Celeste Trianon, a trans activist based in Montreal.
"And if we actually go on with experts who work with trans people, have done the exact research on the topics at hand, for example, bathrooms, that’s going to make a difference here."
There are currently laws and policies in place in Quebec to protect LGBTQ2S+ rights. The premier, however, did not rule out the possibility of modifying those laws once the committee has finished its work.
