After McGill, Concordia also offering a new bursary to offset Quebec's tuition hike for out-of-province students

Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.

The university announced Friday it is launching the "Canada Scholars Award" for undergraduate applicants in all programs and will offer it for the duration of the degree as long as academic performance is maintained.

"The Canada Scholars Awards have been created to send a message across the country that Concordia is proud of the diversity of its student body and wants to ensure that its traditional welcome is maintained. The university is responding to concerns that recently imposed tuition fee increases would result in fewer students choosing to study in Quebec," the university said in a news release.

The award will be automatically applied to undergraduate students, and the amount offered will be based on their grades, ranging from B- to A+.

Earlier this week, McGill said it would offer a $3,000 award to new undergraduate students to offset the tuition increase.

This is in response to the government raising tuition fees for non-Quebec students attending English universities from about $9,000 to $12,000 beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Quebec Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry lowered the tuition increase from the original $17,000 announced on Oct. 13.

The measure applies to McGill and Concordia universities in Montreal, with a partial exemption carved out for Bishop's University, located in the Eastern Townships.

After facing pushback from the universities and the community, the government modified its plan but added a new requirement: 80 per cent of students from the rest of Canada will have to obtain an intermediate level of French language proficiency by the time they graduate.

The government could withhold the university's funding if that target is not met; this measure doesn't apply to Bishop's.

"We want to ensure that Concordia continues to be the chosen destination for both francophone and anglophone students from elsewhere in Canada. Our goal is to recruit students who want to be part of Concordia’s dynamic, welcoming and diverse environment but who are also keen to benefit from our unique emphasis on experiential and work-integrated learning in all our programs," Concordia president Graham Carr said in a news release.

Concordia is also announcing a new, one-time $2,000 award for undergraduates who transfer from universities in other provinces.

Other bursaries are being offered to graduate students from outside the province, including ones for master's students ranging between $3,000 and $9,000.