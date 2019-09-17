After a public outcry, Dorval will drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw
Rottweilers would have been banned in Dorval under a proposed city bylaw. (Associated Press file photo)
CTV News Montreal
Published Tuesday, September 17, 2019 11:56AM EDT
The City of Dorval has decided to drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw.
Dorval city council introduced a draft of the bill Monday night that named 12 breeds - including Rottweilers, pit bulls and German Shepherds - that would have been considered potentially dangerous dogs.
But after much public outcry, the city has decided to remove that part of its proposed bylaw.
Other parts of the bylaw that will remain: owners of dogs who have shown aggressive behaviour would have to keep their animals muzzled in public and display a clear sign on their property.
The modified bylaw is expected to be tabled at Dorval's next council meeting in October.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
Latest Montreal News
- After a public outcry, Dorval will drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw
- Montreal man who pleaded guilty to killing his baby fires his lawyers, wants to change his plea
- A Quebec cabinet minister has announced she has lung cancer
- Plante's election wish list centres on environment, green infrastructure, social housing
- Gunman fires shots at Uber car in Montreal North