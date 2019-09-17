

CTV News Montreal





The City of Dorval has decided to drop specific breeds from its proposed dangerous dogs bylaw.

Dorval city council introduced a draft of the bill Monday night that named 12 breeds - including Rottweilers, pit bulls and German Shepherds - that would have been considered potentially dangerous dogs.

But after much public outcry, the city has decided to remove that part of its proposed bylaw.

Other parts of the bylaw that will remain: owners of dogs who have shown aggressive behaviour would have to keep their animals muzzled in public and display a clear sign on their property.

The modified bylaw is expected to be tabled at Dorval's next council meeting in October.

This is a developing story that will be updated.