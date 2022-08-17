Adult women who accused Quebec cardinal of sexual misconduct breaks church-abuse stereotype
After Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused by a woman of sexual assault in a class-action lawsuit introduced this week, more women have come forward with similar allegations against members of the province's Catholic Church.
At least three women filed formal sexual assault complaints against the archdiocese of Montreal since the allegations against Ouellet were made public, Christine Kirouack, ombudswoman for the city's archdiocese, said in an interview Wednesday.
"It exploded since yesterday," Kirouack said about the introduction in Superior Court of two class-action lawsuits against members of the Catholic Church in Quebec, involving hundreds of alleged victims.
It was the media reports about the allegations against the cardinal, however, that led to numerous calls to Kirouack from women. She said the high-profile allegations by an adult woman broke the stereotype commonly associated with church abuse -- that it involves young children, mostly boys.
"One of them told me when she saw media reports … she recognized herself in it and wanted to denounce it," Kirouack said.
"It's encouraging to see it can open the doors to others. We are showing that this is serious."
On Tuesday, Montreal-based law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee Avocats filed two introductory applications for class action. The two lawsuits had recently been authorized by a Quebec judge, and one of them included the testimony of a woman identified as "F."
She accused the cardinal, once considered a front-runner to become pope, of several incidents of sexual assault between 2008 and 2010, including sliding his hand down her back and touching her buttocks at an event in Quebec City. At the time, the cardinal was the archbishop of Quebec while F., who was 23, was working as a pastoral intern at the Quebec archdiocese.
Lawyer Justin Wee said his firm's class actions demonstrate that it's not only young children -- particularly young boys -- who face sexual misconduct by clergy members but also adult women.
In the first lawsuit, in which Ouellet is named, 101 alleged victims have accused about 88 priests or diocesan staff of sexual assault. Around 19 women are among the alleged victims, Wee said Wednesday in an interview.
"We tend to associate church abuse with children, but it also happens with adults," Wee said. "Recommendations were issued … and we need to put in place as much support for children as for adult victims."
Universite de Montreal religious studies professor Solange Lefebvre says the fact Ouellet's alleged victim was an adult could open the door to more adults coming forward with allegations against the church.
"Whether Ouellet is recognized as guilty or not, this makes it possible to approach more broadly the power in the Catholic Church as it can be exerted on adults," Lefebvre said in an interview Wednesday.
Lefebvre said that while sex abuse of children within the Catholic Church is well-documented, the allegations against Ouellet could also create opportunities for prosecutors and police to look for potential victims among young women involved with the church.
"All of our attention, and for really good reasons, was on child abuse," Lefebvre said.
"But here, the (alleged) victim is an adult and it gives the allegations a new proportion .… Up until now, the inquiries on allegations of abuse against the Catholic Church were all looking into young children."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 17, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada-wide shortage of liquid Children's Tylenol now also impacting chewables
A nationwide shortage of liquid Children’s Tylenol is also impacting generic chewables, with Quebec-based Laboratoire Riva reporting a shortage due to rising demand.
COVID-19 hospitalizations due to Omicron are vastly underreported: grassroots organization
Analysis by a grassroots organization of scientists reveals hospitalizations from the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 could be 70 per cent higher than what has been reported since December.
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Proportion of French speakers declines nearly everywhere in Canada, including Quebec
The proportion of Canadians who mainly speak French at home continues to decline in nearly all provinces and territories, including Quebec, the latest census release shows.
The return of Zellers: Hudson's Bay to resurrect Canadian discount retail chain
Canadian department store Zellers hopes to make a comeback next year, a decade after the discount chain shuttered most of its locations., brand owner Hudson's Bay Co. said Wednesday.
As home prices drop, here's what you can get in Canada's most affordable markets
CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes in some of the most affordable regions across Canada, as many real estate markets see drops in average prices.
Feds announce four new passport service sites as backlog continues
The federal government is adding new passport service locations across Canada as a backlog in processing applications continues.
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
Toronto
-
Ontario mayor fires back at conspiracy theorists who tried to arrest police officers
An Ontario mayor had some harsh words for protesters who attempted to place local police officers under arrest Saturday.
-
Ontario to reveal next steps of 'Plan to Stay Open' Thursday, hints at changing 'status quo'
The Ontario government will reveal the next steps of its “Plan to Stay Open” on Thursday.
-
What's the wildest food on the menu at this year's CNE?
The CNE returns this Friday in full force and with it, a slate of carnival-worthy foods sure to shock and amaze your taste buds. Here’s a rundown of some of the offerings this year:
Atlantic
-
Opposition parties take aim at Nova Scotia premier over health-care 'crisis'
The two main opposition parties in Nova Scotia are slamming Premier Tim Houston's record on health care after his first year in power.
-
RCMP track down two young boys driving truck in central Newfoundland
The RCMP in central Newfoundland have tracked down a 13-year-old boy believed to have been behind the wheel of a pickup truck that was spotted driving erratically on the Trans-Canada Highway.
-
Pod of dolphins rescued from shallow waters off small N.S. island
Residents of a small island off Nova Scotia’s south shore are being credited with saving a pod of stranded dolphins.
London
-
Arrest warrant issued for London, Ont. man in human trafficking investigation
London police are asking for the public’s help after three men were charged following a human trafficking investigation.
-
'Great for London': CTV’s 'The Amazing Race' episode in London draws positive reaction
The Forest City got some national exposure during the latest leg of CTV’s "The Amazing Race Canada." London, Ont. was the site for multiple challenges on the hit reality show in Tuesday's episode.
-
Outspoken MPP Bill Murdoch passes away
One of the most outspoken MPP’s in Ontario has passed away. Bill Murdoch, who represented Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound for 21 years, passed away on Tuesday, following a two-year-long fight with cancer.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario Premier Mike Harris on health care privatization debate
At a charity golf tournament and gala raising money for the North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, former Ontario Premier Mike Harris addressed the staffing crisis in hospitals and fears of privatizing health care.
-
New stratospheric balloon experiments launched in Timmins
The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) is back in Timmins launching stratospheric balloons to collect data about our atmosphere with scientists from around the world.
-
New passport services available in the Sault
Starting Aug. 17, at Sault Ste. Marie Service Canada office on Bay Street, people can now apply for and pick up their passports.
Calgary
-
Cyclist struck in Macleod Trail collision
A cyclist was struck by a truck Wednesday on Macleod Trail S.W.
-
Verbal attack on teen girls aboard Calgary bus potentially hate motivated: police
Calgary police are working to identity a woman allegedly involved in a hate-motivated incident aboard a Calgary Transit bus earlier this month.
-
Calgary library closed until Friday following 'traumatic incident'
The Calgary Library closed abruptly Wednesday afternoon after an incident that police say was connected to a person who was involved in a mental health crisis.
Kitchener
-
'It does reduce the strain on the emergency department:' province planning to expand paramedic powers
The provincial government is expanding the amount of power paramedics have when responding to an emergency.
-
Special Investigations Unit clears Stratford officer who “fell short” of his duty in connection to death of 18-month-old
A decision handed down by the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ruled a Stratford police officer who “fell short in his duty of care” will not be criminally prosecuted in connection to the death of a toddler who was “failing to thrive.”
-
Woodstock roads reopen after major investigation involving the bomb squad
There was a major police presence in Woodstock Wednesday afternoon for a weapons investigation involving the bomb squad and canine units.
Vancouver
-
Gangster's execution outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant was carefully planned: court documents
The man who killed Harpreet Singh Dhaliwal outside of a busy Vancouver restaurant last year planned the killing for weeks, setting up in an Airbnb to 'track down' the victim 'for the purpose of killing him,' court documents say.
-
B.C. cop who showed sexual selfie to domestic violence victim reinstated
A B.C. Mountie who was fired after showing a domestic violence victim what he described as a barely clothed "d*** pic" was rehired last year after arguing the RCMP's conduct board treated him unfairly.
-
Vancouver man ordered to pay back $29K obtained under false pretences, BCSC says
A Vancouver man has been ordered to pay $29,000 in restitution to two couples from whom he obtained the money under false pretences, according to B.C.'s financial markets regulator.
Edmonton
-
Ben Stelter immortalized in sand by Toronto artist James Sun
James Sun is a Toronto artist who uses coloured sand to create layered works of art. When he heard that Stelter had died, he said he wanted to create a piece commemorating the energy the six-year-old superfan put out into the world.
-
St. Albert man charged with sexual assault on child under 12
A St. Albert man is facing charges in connection with the sexual assault of a child, and police believe there may be other victims.
-
Police searching for man missing since last Thursday
Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton. Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.
Windsor
-
Deadline for child-care operators to opt in to $10-a-day extended
The province has extended the deadline for childcare operators to opt into the life-changing $10-a-day program.
-
'It comes and goes': Over-the-counter children’s medicine getting harder to find
Southwestern Ontario parents looking to lower their child’s fever or relieve their headache are having trouble finding over-the-counter children’s medicine on pharmacy shelves.
-
Can Windsor-Essex build 30,000 homes over the next decade?
A new report from the Smart Prosperity Institute lays out the need for 30,400 homes in Windsor-Essex by 2031.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan to send patients to Alberta for privatized surgery; won't pay for travel
Saskatchewan plans to send people to Alberta to get privatized surgeries, but the cost of travel won't be covered by the government.
-
Banjo Bowl beats Labour Day Classic to sellout
Neither rivalry matchup between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders has been played yet, but the Bombers are winning in terms of ticket sales.
-
Regina city council discusses 5G cell towers, tables motion to make protocol improvements
A set of guidelines to help determine where new cell towers can be built in Regina is being sent back to city administration for further changes.
Ottawa
-
Eastern Ontario doctor facing 3 new murder charges
An eastern Ontario doctor who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a patient is facing three new murder charges, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
-
SIU investigating man's death after police pursuit in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating the death of a 28-year-old man in a collision after an Ontario Provincial Police officer called off a police pursuit in Ottawa's south end.
-
Ontario to expand program allowing paramedics to avoid ERs in patient care
Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the province is expanding a program that allows paramedics to take patients somewhere other than an emergency room, such as a mental health facility, or to treat them on scene. Jones says she will be releasing a broader plan this week aimed at health system stability and recovery.
Saskatoon
-
-
‘We can do this better’: Downtown business owners meet with province about shelter services
Members of Saskatoon's downtown business community had a meeting with provincial ministers last week to discuss the future of downtown homeless shelters and supported living facilities.
-
Committee approves new vision for Farmers' Market Building
The Farmers' Market Building at River Landing is a step closer to reopening.