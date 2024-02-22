MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Abigail Levy stands tall for New York in 3-2 shootout win over Montreal

    Montreal forward Maureen Murphy, center, celebrates scoring against New York goaltender Abbey Levy during the third period of a PWHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie) Montreal forward Maureen Murphy, center, celebrates scoring against New York goaltender Abbey Levy during the third period of a PWHL hockey game on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)
    Share

    New York's 6-foot-1 goaltender Abigail Levy blanked Montreal in overtime to give New York a 3-2 win at UBS Arena Wednesday night, its first win on home ice this Professional Women's Hockey League season.

    Levy needed every inch of height to make her game-winning save.

    With New York up by two shootout goals with two chances remaining, Montreal's Laura Stacey carried the puck in deep, deked to her backhand, then drew the puck back across her body to flip a forehand shot toward the bottom corner.

    Levy stayed with the play, sticking a long leg across the crease and her toe deflected the puck away.

    Neither team scored through the first two rounds of the best-of-five shootout series and New York got what proved to be the game-winning score when Abby Roque fired the puck between Ann-Renee Desbiens's pads to start the third round.

    Alex Carpenter scored on a power play and followed it with a shorthanded goal, both in the first period, to stake New York to a 2-0 lead, but Montreal clawed back behind a second-period goal by Stacey and a third-period goal by Maureen Murphy.

    Montreal needed to score in the fourth round to stay alive, but Levy snuffed out the final shot.

    Levy made 21 saves on 24 shots to earn her first PWHL victory.

    Desbiens had 19 saves on 21 shots and took the loss. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 5 reasons not to invest in mutual funds

    Traditionally, mutual funds have stood as a go-to investment strategy for those looking to grow their wealth without the effort of stock-picking. But financial columnist Christopher Liew outlines some reasons why mutual funds often aren’t the golden ticket they're made out to be, especially in Canada.

    Trend Line

    Trend Line Poilievre's Conservatives widen lead over Liberals: Nanos

    The federal Conservatives have increased their support as the party Canadians would vote for and the Liberals are at a statistical tie with the New Democrats, according to the latest Nanos Research tracking.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News