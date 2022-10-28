A tunnel, 3 bridges and multiple roads will be closed in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal during Halloween weekend may have a fright of frustration if thinking about heading through the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel towards the South Shore, east on Souligny Avenue or across any of the bridges between Montreal and the South Shore.
It is wise to avoid these areas.
LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL/HIGHWAY 25
REMINDER
- As of Oct. 31, 2022, three of six lanes will be closed in the tunnel. Only one lane will be open towards the South Shore and two towards Montreal until November 2025. Road users are encouraged to take public transit.
From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south between Exit 5 (R-138, Hochelaga Street, Sherbrooke Street) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
Closures on Highway 25 South from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022.
As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 11 p.m.:
- The Sherbrooke Street entrance.
- The Tellier and des Futailles entrances.
La Fontaine Tunnel closures from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022.SOULIGNY AVENUE
From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue in both directions, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand Streets.
VICTORIA BRIDGE
From Friday from 1:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following will be in place:
- Only one lane will be open towards the South Shore. One lane will be open towards Montreal at 5 a.m. on Monday.
Victoria Bridge closures from Cot. 28 to 31, 2022.
REMINDER
- One lane will be closed on the Victoria Bridge until the end of November. Traffic on the single lane, every day of the week, will follow the following schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.
SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE
On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- The left lane will be closed at the Seaway towards Montreal.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
On Friday from 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., and on Sunday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Montreal-bound section of the bridge. One lane in each direction will be open on the Kahnawake-bound section.
Closures on the Mercier Bridge from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 West to the airport.
As a result, the following is a default closure as of Friday at 11 p.m.:
- The Clément Street entrance.
HIGHWAY 40 (WEST ISLAND)
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 40 East between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the next entrance.
HIGHWAY 40 (ANJOU INTERCHANGE)
From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Two lanes of Highway 40 East between Langelier and Galeries d'Anjou Boulevards.
As a result, the following are default closures :
- Starting at 11 p.m., the Langelier Boulevard entrance.
- Du Champ-d'Eau Street, between Pascal-Gagnon Street and the Metropolitan Boulevard.
- The service road, between Halles Avenue and the entrance to Jean-Talon East Street.
From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Two lanes of Highway 40 West between Roi-René and Galeries d'Anjou Boulevards.
As a result, the following is a default closure :
- The service road, between Champchevrier and de Neuville Avenues.
TO BE EXPECTED
- In Montreal (Southwest borough), St. Patrick Street will be closed at Irwin Street from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.
- In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough), one of three lanes will be closed on Décarie Boulevard southbound, at the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC | A tunnel, 3 bridges and multiple roads will be closed in and around Montreal
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 'violently assaulted' at home
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was 'violently assaulted' after a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home early on Friday and a suspect has been arrested, authorities said.
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock 'n' roll star, dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the untamable rock 'n' roll pioneer whose outrageous talent, energy and ego collided on such definitive records as 'Great Balls of Fire' and 'Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On' and sustained a career otherwise upended by personal scandal, died Friday morning at 87.
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen announce divorce after 13 years
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football.
Elon Musk completes $44B deal to buy Twitter, then fires top execs
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter and ousted the CEO, chief financial officer and the company's top lawyer, two people familiar with the deal said Thursday night.
Freeland presenting updated economic picture on Nov. 3
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an update on the state of the Canadian economy on Nov. 3.
Toronto
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Why doesn't Toronto Pearson Airport have a Terminal 2?
A TikTok that’s amassed more than 200,000 views in 24 hours has drawn attention to Toronto Pearson International Airport's lack of a Terminal 2.
-
Mike Holmes' company named in $8M lawsuit over Meaford, Ont. housing development
The property development company owned by TV personality Mike Holmes is being sued after allegedly being involved in the development and promotion of more than a dozen houses in Meaford, Ont. that homeowners say have 'numerous deficiencies.'
Atlantic
-
N.S. shooting inquiry: Emails reveal RCMP concerns about conflict of interest in hiring of spouses
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting has released emails detailing conflict of interest concerns raised about two members assigned last year to an RCMP team providing information to the inquiry.
-
Cape Breton man charged with attempted murder in Florence shooting
A Cape Breton man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, following a shooting in Florence, N.S.
-
Massive American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in Halifax Harbour
The newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. navy's fleet arrived this morning in Halifax harbour. The nuclear-powered USS Gerald R. Ford is on its first deployment, having left its home port in Norfolk, Va., on Oct. 4.
London
-
Death of child leads to charges for wanted London man
The death of a young child and a subsequent 17-month investigation has led to charges for a London man. Police are now looking for 47-year-old Guiseppe Joseph Stillitano who is wanted by way of warrant on charges of manslaughter and causing death by criminal negligence.
-
Seaforth golf pro sentenced to 3.5 years for historical sexual offences
Cam Doig is headed to jail. The former golf pro has been sentenced to three and a half years for sexual offences involving a teenage girl.
-
Human Trafficking charges laid in London, Ont. against Nova Scotia man
A Nova Scotia man is facing human trafficking-related charges after a call for a wellbeing check on a woman in south London, Ont. On Aug. 28, police say they were contact to check the welfare of a female in the area of Wellington road and Bradley Avenue. A female was located and reportedly told police she was being held against her will by a man in a hotel room.
Northern Ontario
-
Gas prices set to hit three-month high on Saturday. What one expert thinks will happen next
The average price of a litre of gasoline is set to reach a three-month high on Saturday but at least one industry analyst says that the recent pace of increases can't last forever.
-
Small northern Ont. town on the verge of big expansion
The Town of Dubreuilville may be small now, but expansion is imminent. Mayor Beverly Nantel is sure of it.
-
Northern Ont. hunter fined $6,500 for shooting deer on a roadway
An Echo Bay man has been fined $6,500 and had his hunting license suspended for two years for careless use of a firearm in 2018.
Calgary
-
Suspect dead, officer injured in Canyon Meadows shooting
One man is dead and a Calgary Police Service officer was injured after an early morning shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Canyon Meadows.
-
Shania Twain announces pair of 2023 Saddledome shows
Canada's reigning queen of country music will be coming to Calgary in the spring for two shows at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Warrants issued for suspects in Thanksgiving Day downtown assault
A Calgarian ended up battered, bruised and in hospital after being randomly attacked near the Calgary Drop-In Centre on Thanksgiving Day.
Kitchener
-
Police make arrests in Dorchester after robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
The investigation led police to Dorchester, just outside London, and resulted in several Dorchester schools being placed on hold and secure Thursday afternoon while area residents were advised to stay inside.
-
Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph
Wellington County OPP have identified the person killed in a crash north of Guelph earlier this week and put out a new call for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.
-
Deer crashes through Cambridge, Ont. elementary school window
Staff and students at Highland Public School received an unexpected visitor on Thursday.
Vancouver
-
Explosive house fire in North Surrey sends 2 to hospital
An investigation is underway in North Surrey after an explosive house fire.
-
8 Vancouver restaurants given Michelin stars as guide expands to B.C.
The Michelin Guide has deemed eight Vancouver restaurants each worthy of one of its prestigious culinary stars.
-
Worker dies at B.C. gold mine, operations suspended
A worker has died after an incident at a B.C. gold mine, leading to operations being suspended while an investigation is underway.
Edmonton
-
Either 'deplorable' driving stops, or southwest Edmonton councillor will look at speed reduction options
Southwest Edmonton has a speeding problem, according to hundreds of complaints Ward pihêsiwin councillor Tim Cartmell says he has received.
-
Shania Twain announces 2 Edmonton shows as part of world tour, new album
Canadian country music sensation Shania Twain has announced her sixth studio album and a world tour, which will see her perform in Edmonton twice.
-
Supreme Court declares parts of sex offender registry unconstitutional
Canada's top court says parts of the national sex offender registry are unconstitutional. In a ruling this morning, the Supreme Court of Canada says mandatory registration of all sex offenders with more than one conviction goes too far.
Windsor
-
Windsor man charged after break-in at business in Essex
A 31-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a break-in at a business in Essex.
-
Increase in average LaSalle home size among largest in Ontario: MPAC
The increase in the average home size in LaSalle showed one of the largest increases in Ontario, according to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation.
-
WIFF gets $185,000 from province to help allow expansion
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is receiving $185,000 in funding from the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport through the Reconnect Ontario grant.
Regina
-
'No units available': First responder radio recordings provide snapshot of ambulance shortage in Regina
An emergency situation in Regina on Tuesday in which no ambulance was available to immediately respond is highlighting ongoing pressure felt by paramedics across Saskatchewan.
-
Here's everything happening at the Grey Cup Festival in Regina
Here's a list of everything happening during the Grey Cup Festival in Regina.
-
RPS investigating armed robberies believed to be connected
The Regina Police Service said they believe a pair of early morning armed robberies, where the victims were sitting in their vehicles, are connected.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Former Ottawa police boss defends intelligence reading of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa's former police chief is defending his reading of intelligence on the protest convoy that descended on the national capital last winter.
-
Shania Twain to kick off Ottawa Bluesfest 2023
Country music superstar Shania Twain will kick off Ottawa's biggest music festival this summer.
-
'Biased' Ottawa police intelligence harmed its ability to contain 'Freedom Convoy,' say security analysts
Declassified intelligence information shows the Ottawa Police Service may have hampered its own ability to contain the Freedom Convoy by relying on its own analysis while dismissing crucial threat assessments from outside agencies.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police fatally shoot armed suspect
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter leaving downtown, expanding
The Saskatoon Tribal Council's (STC) downtown shelter will be moving to a new location and expanding.
-
'It’s unbelievable in this place': Saskatoon tenant fed up with living conditions in apartment
Renee Vidmar says she’s fed up with the condition of her apartment building.