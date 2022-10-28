A tunnel, 3 bridges and multiple roads will be closed in and around Montreal

Those driving in and around Montreal during Halloween weekend may have a fright of frustration if thinking about heading through the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel towards the South Shore, east on Souligny Avenue or across any of the bridges between Montreal and the South Shore.

It is wise to avoid these areas.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL/HIGHWAY 25

REMINDER

As of Oct. 31, 2022, three of six lanes will be closed in the tunnel. Only one lane will be open towards the South Shore and two towards Montreal until November 2025. Road users are encouraged to take public transit.

From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Montreal and Longueuil, Highway 25 south between Exit 5 (R-138, Hochelaga Street, Sherbrooke Street) and the Île-Charron entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.

Closures on Highway 25 South from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022.

As a result, the following are default closures as of Friday at 11 p.m.:

The Sherbrooke Street entrance.

The Tellier and des Futailles entrances.

La Fontaine Tunnel closures from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022. SOULIGNY AVENUE

From Friday at 11:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Souligny Avenue in both directions, between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand Streets.

VICTORIA BRIDGE

From Friday from 1:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following will be in place:

Only one lane will be open towards the South Shore. One lane will be open towards Montreal at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Victoria Bridge closures from Cot. 28 to 31, 2022.

REMINDER

One lane will be closed on the Victoria Bridge until the end of November. Traffic on the single lane, every day of the week, will follow the following schedule: Montreal-bound, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and South Shore-bound, from 1:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

SAMUEL-DE CHAMPLAIN BRIDGE

On Saturday and Sunday, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

The left lane will be closed at the Seaway towards Montreal.

HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE

On Friday from 10 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m., and on Sunday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 2 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

The Montreal-bound section of the bridge. One lane in each direction will be open on the Kahnawake-bound section.

Closures on the Mercier Bridge from Oct. 28 to 31, 2022.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 West to the airport.

As a result, the following is a default closure as of Friday at 11 p.m.:

The Clément Street entrance.

HIGHWAY 40 (WEST ISLAND)

From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 40 East between exit 41 (des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the next entrance.

HIGHWAY 40 (ANJOU INTERCHANGE)

From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two lanes of Highway 40 East between Langelier and Galeries d'Anjou Boulevards.

As a result, the following are default closures :

Starting at 11 p.m., the Langelier Boulevard entrance.

Du Champ-d'Eau Street, between Pascal-Gagnon Street and the Metropolitan Boulevard.

The service road, between Halles Avenue and the entrance to Jean-Talon East Street.

From Saturday at 11:30 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Two lanes of Highway 40 West between Roi-René and Galeries d'Anjou Boulevards.

As a result, the following is a default closure :

The service road, between Champchevrier and de Neuville Avenues.

TO BE EXPECTED

In Montreal (Southwest borough), St. Patrick Street will be closed at Irwin Street from Saturday at 7 a.m. to Sunday at 7 p.m.

In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges, Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough), one of three lanes will be closed on Décarie Boulevard southbound, at the intersection of Côte-Saint-Luc Road on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Check Quebec511.info for current and upcoming network closures.