

CTV Montreal





Guy Laliberte won’t be able to deduct his 2009 space mission from his tax bill, a judge ruled today.

The founder of Cirque du Soleil had tried to justify the $42 million endeavor as a charity expense, saying he was drawing attention to a charity and a new circus show.

At the time, he was convinced the trip’s costs were justified.

“It’s worth every penny and more,” he said in 2009.

Laliberte will now have to gather many pennies to pay the $20 million he owes the Quebec government.

“There is a difference between a business trip which involves or includes personal enjoyment aspects, and a personal trip with business aspects, even significant ones tacked on,” the 20-page ruling said.

Laliberte’s lawyer did not respond to CTV’s request for an interview.