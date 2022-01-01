MONTREAL -- In a close race to the finish line, Leonidas entered the world at 1:40 a.m. on New Year’s Day, appearing to be Montreal's first newcomer of 2022.

The baby boy was delivered at the Jewish General Hospital and is in good health, according to his mother, Agatha Kyritsis.

"I wasn't expecting a New Years baby," said Kyritsis. "He came out a week late."

She and her husband, Kosta Souleles, were originally expecting their bundle of joy to come on Christmas Day.

Despite his late arrival, Leonidas is doing "amazing," according to his mother.

Less than two hours after Leonidas was born, another baby boy came on the scene: Evan, born at CHU Sainte-Justine at 3:09 a.m.

According to a post on the Sainte-Justine Facebook page, “Evan came to brighten his parents’ start of the year by pointing his nose early this Saturday.”

Ten minutes later on the dot, at 3:19 a.m., baby girl Sitan Kaba joined the party at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

Both Sitan and her mother Oumi are doing well, according to a press release from the MUHC.

For the families of Leonidas, Evan and Sitan, the expression "Happy New Year" has taken on a whole new meaning.